AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    'Bitcoin Is Permissionless Bearer Money': Adam Back

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Tue, 11/11/2025 - 14:32
    Blockstream CEO Adam Back says Bitcoin is "a realization of the cypherpunks bearer ecash ideas."
    Advertisement
    'Bitcoin Is Permissionless Bearer Money': Adam Back
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Adam Back, the cofounder and CEO of Blockstream, argues that Bitcoin is permissionless "bearer" (holder) money. His comments come amid ongoing Bitcoin market volatility, which saw the leading coin drop to the $105,000 level

    Advertisement

    Adam Back claims Bitcoin embodies cypherpunk spirit

    "Bitcoin is permissionless bearer money, in effect, a realization of the cypherpunks' bearer ecash ideas," Back wrote on X.

    In essence, Back is saying, individuals do not need approval to use, send, receive or hold Bitcoin. Simply put, anyone with internet access can participate. Just download a wallet, generate a private key and you are trading BTC.

    This is in contrast to traditional money, where individuals need to open a bank account and comply with regulations.

    Bitcoin, as "bearer money," according to Back, means coin holders can control the private key to their wallet addresses. No intermediary can seize, freeze or claw back the funds unless they have access to the key.

    In addition, a transaction is irreversible once confirmed on the blockchain. Back added that Bitcoin took on the cypherpunks’ vision of anonymous, untraceable, "bearer" digital cash.

    Bitcoin's pseudonymous creator, Satoshi Nakamoto, solved the centralization problem using proof of work, a decentralized ledger, and no trusted issuer.

    Adam Back pledges support for Bitcoin

    The comments by Back highlight its support for the leading coin amid recent selling pressure. Bitcoin has faced intense volatility since October after hitting its all-time high (ATH) of over $126,000.

    While retail and whale investors have shown reduced interest in BTC, Adam believes there is still hope for future rallies.

    In early October, Back urged the Bitcoin community to ignore the misinformation and drama meant to distract them. Instead, he advised the community to focus its attention on strengthening the ecosystem.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Sun, 11/09/2025 - 16:17
    Satoshi Nakamoto Explained Bitcoin Difficulty Concept 17 Years Ago: Details
    ByTomiwabold Olajide

    Back also commented on Luxembourg becoming the first eurozone country to invest in Bitcoin. He described the development as "huge," even though the investment was relatively small at 1%.

    Although the small investment is unlikely to move the BTC price, it shows that crypto is now a maturing asset viewed as a viable investment by nation-states.

    For now, BTC is still facing outflows from both whales and the spot exchange-traded fund (ETF) market, as spotted by CryptoQuant founder Ki Young Ju.

    Still, he encouraged investors and traders to buy the dip if they believe the macro outlook will restart inflows and overpower sellers.

    #Bitcoin #Adam Back
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Nov 11, 2025 - 14:01
    German Parties Propose Crushing Bitcoin Tax Benefits
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Price Analysis
    Nov 11, 2025 - 13:25
    XRP Price Analysis for November 11
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Domino’s Pizza Partners with xMoney for Fiat and Crypto Payments
    Phemex introduces refreshed logo and platform design, ushering in a new brand era
    Tapbit Celebrates 4th Anniversary with Global Events, Zero-Fee Trading, and $1 Million Rewards
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Nov 11, 2025 - 14:32
    'Bitcoin Is Permissionless Bearer Money': Adam Back
    Godfrey Benjamin
    News
    Nov 11, 2025 - 14:01
    German Parties Propose Crushing Bitcoin Tax Benefits
    Alex Dovbnya
    Price Analysis
    Nov 11, 2025 - 13:25
    XRP Price Analysis for November 11
    Denys Serhiichuk
    Show all