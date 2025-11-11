AdvertisementAdvert.
    Original U.Today article

    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for November 11

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Tue, 11/11/2025 - 15:48
    Can the drop of Bitcoin (BTC) lead to a test of the $100,000 zone soon?
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Most of the coins are in the red zone today, according to CoinStats.

    Article image
    Top coins by CoinStats

    BTC/USD

    The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has fallen by 1.23% since yesterday.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of BTC is breaking the local support of $104,232. If bulls cannot seize the initiative, traders may see a further decline to the $103,000 zone.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the longer time frame, the price of the main crypto has made a false breakout of the $107,260 resistance. 

    If the daily bar closes below yesterday's candle's low, the correction is likely to continue to the $102,000-$103,000 range.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, bears are controlling the situation on the market. The volume is low, which means an ongoing decline is the most likely scenario over the next few days.

    Bitcoin is trading at $103,933 at press time.

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction
