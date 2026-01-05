Advertisement
    XRP Completes Golden Cross Against Bitcoin, $3 Price Next?

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Mon, 5/01/2026 - 16:22
    An XRP golden cross has emerged on the Bitcoin chart just days into 2026.
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    XRP has just posted a key signal on its Bitcoin chart, triggering speculation on what comes next.

    XRP has just completed a golden cross against Bitcoin on the three-hour chart as the 50 MA has risen above the 200 MA, the first of such on this particular time frame in 2026.

    Golden cross signals have also appeared on the one-hour and two-hour time frames as XRP gained ground against Bitcoin at 2026's start.

    XRP started rising against Bitcoin on Jan. 1. The following days saw significant increases: Jan. 2 and 4 saw XRP gain 5.34% and 2.34% against Bitcoin, respectively.

    The surge has produced a crucial breakout for XRP against Bitcoin, now trading above the daily MA 50 at 0.00002257 for the first time since early December. The appearance of the golden crosses on XRP/BTC short term charts remains meaningful, accompanied by a breakout above key resistance, which happened in the recent move.

    Article image
    XRP/BTC 3-Hour Chart, Courtesy: TradingView

    If the rise is sustained, XRP would target the 0.00002391 level (the daily MA 200) on the Bitcoin chart, which has massive potential for its price action.

    XRP to $3?

    At the time of writing, XRP was up 2.59% in the last 24 hours to $2.14 as bulls found footing above $2 and up nearly 15% weekly.

    XRP is poised to mark its fifth day of increases since Jan. 1 on its USD pairing. The rally has produced a crucial breakout, surpassing the daily MA 50 on the USD chart for the first time since October.

    XRP touched an intraday high of $2.16, with the next major resistance above it now at $2.56, which coincides with the daily MA 200. 

    A decisive break above this level remains crucial as it would open the pathway toward the $3 level.

    Institutional demand for XRP has remained, with U.S.-listed spot XRP ETFs adding $13.59 million in weekly inflows. XRP’s market cap rose to about $130 billion on the session, now ranking as the fourth largest cryptocurrency.

    #XRP #Bitcoin
