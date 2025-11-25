3 Key Bitcoin (BTC) Price Levels That Are Extremely Important

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The chart and liquidation heatmap show three key liquidity zones that will determine the next move as Bitcoin enters a critical phase following its violent capitulation and sharp rebound. These clusters are pockets of leveraged interest, where liquidation sweeps can quickly increase volatility.

Following a significant, volume-driven reversal, Bitcoin has stabilized in the mid-$80,000 range, and the market is now getting close to areas where liquidity concentration takes over as the primary driver.

First cluster

The main upside magnet is the $90,000-$92,000 liquidity cluster. A wide, dense band of liquidity above the current price at about $90,000 is visible on the heatmap. There are a lot of short liquidations in this zone, so any upward continuation could cause a cascading squeeze as those positions unwind.

Regaining the $90,000 level would also put Bitcoin back within striking distance of the 20-day EMA and start to close the gap toward the higher trend structure. Because forced short covering often results in fast candles, you should anticipate a spike in volatility and a quick acceleration of the move if the price approaches this cluster.

Second battleground

The current battleground is the $86,000-$87,000 liquidity shelf. Bitcoin is currently trading right inside a significant liquidity shelf that is indicated on the heatmap. Both short-term long liquidations and short liquidations are present in this area, making it a mixed zone in which neither party has complete control.

This area corresponds with the first significant bullish reaction following capitulation on the price chart. It creates the conditions for a grind upward, if BTC can stay above this shelf. The market is susceptible to another sweeping flush if it drops below this level.

Liquidity trap

A much larger liquidity pool, which is thick and bright on the heatmap, is located below the price. Massive, protracted liquidations are located here. A decline into this area could lead to a violent, transient flush and would almost certainly result in forced selling. From a structural perspective, this area is the final significant support before Bitcoin runs the risk of falling into the mid-$70,000s. The bulls cannot afford to lose this territory.

What to anticipate next? A significant squeeze could spark a more robust recovery if Bitcoin holds the mid-$80,000 level and moves into the $90,000 liquidity band. However, if it is pulled into the deep liquidity trap at $83,000, there will not be any chance for stabilization until there is another quick sell-off.