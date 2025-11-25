Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    3 Key Bitcoin (BTC) Price Levels That Are Extremely Important

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Tue, 25/11/2025 - 14:01
    Bitcoin is close to three fundamental price levels that are extremely important for its future.
    Advertisement
    3 Key Bitcoin (BTC) Price Levels That Are Extremely Important
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    The chart and liquidation heatmap show three key liquidity zones that will determine the next move as Bitcoin enters a critical phase following its violent capitulation and sharp rebound. These clusters are pockets of leveraged interest, where liquidation sweeps can quickly increase volatility.

    Following a significant, volume-driven reversal, Bitcoin has stabilized in the mid-$80,000 range, and the market is now getting close to areas where liquidity concentration takes over as the primary driver.

    First cluster

    The main upside magnet is the $90,000-$92,000 liquidity cluster. A wide, dense band of liquidity above the current price at about $90,000 is visible on the heatmap. There are a lot of short liquidations in this zone, so any upward continuation could cause a cascading squeeze as those positions unwind. 

    HOT Stories
    Morning Crypto Report: XRP Bags $164 Million for ETF, Shiba Inu (SHIB) to Lose Zero, Insane $1.75 Billion Option Bet on Bitcoin Price to Rise
    Portnoy Teases XRP Bears: 'Imagine Not Buying the Dip?'
    Crypto Market Prediction: $1,400,000,000 Bitcoin (BTC) Carnage Over, Ethereum (ETH) Crash Might Not Stop, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Market Collapse Ending
    Famous Short Seller Mocks Saylor for Not Buying Bitcoin Dip
    Article image
    BTC/USDT Chart by TradingView

    Regaining the $90,000 level would also put Bitcoin back within striking distance of the 20-day EMA and start to close the gap toward the higher trend structure. Because forced short covering often results in fast candles, you should anticipate a spike in volatility and a quick acceleration of the move if the price approaches this cluster.

    Advertisement

    Second battleground

    The current battleground is the $86,000-$87,000 liquidity shelf. Bitcoin is currently trading right inside a significant liquidity shelf that is indicated on the heatmap. Both short-term long liquidations and short liquidations are present in this area, making it a mixed zone in which neither party has complete control. 

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Tue, 11/25/2025 - 08:37
    Shiba Inu's Massive 1,360,000,000,000 SHIB Price Comeback Is Here
    ByArman Shirinyan

    This area corresponds with the first significant bullish reaction following capitulation on the price chart. It creates the conditions for a grind upward, if BTC can stay above this shelf. The market is susceptible to another sweeping flush if it drops below this level.

    Liquidity trap

    A much larger liquidity pool, which is thick and bright on the heatmap, is located below the price. Massive, protracted liquidations are located here. A decline into this area could lead to a violent, transient flush and would almost certainly result in forced selling. From a structural perspective, this area is the final significant support before Bitcoin runs the risk of falling into the mid-$70,000s. The bulls cannot afford to lose this territory.

    What to anticipate next? A significant squeeze could spark a more robust recovery if Bitcoin holds the mid-$80,000 level and moves into the $90,000 liquidity band. However, if it is pulled into the deep liquidity trap at $83,000, there will not be any chance for stabilization until there is another quick sell-off.

    #Bitcoin #Bitcoin Price
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Nov 25, 2025 - 13:39
    Satoshi-Era Bitcoin Holder Rakes in 965,517,137% Profit After Recent Sell-Off
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    News
    Nov 25, 2025 - 13:00
    XRP to $7? New Best Scenario Price Prediction Just Dropped
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    TrustLinq Launches Swiss-Regulated Crypto-to-Fiat Payment Platform to boost Cryptocurrency Adoption
    Wallet in Telegram Lists Monad, Enabling Telegram TGE Trading & Expanding MON Distribution
    Numerai Raises $30 Million Series C Led by Top University Endowments, at $500 Million Valuation
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Nov 25, 2025 - 14:01
    3 Key Bitcoin (BTC) Price Levels That Are Extremely Important
    Arman Shirinyan
    News
    Nov 25, 2025 - 13:39
    Satoshi-Era Bitcoin Holder Rakes in 965,517,137% Profit After Recent Sell-Off
    Godfrey Benjamin
    News
    Nov 25, 2025 - 13:00
    XRP to $7? New Best Scenario Price Prediction Just Dropped
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD