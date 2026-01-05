Bitcoin (BTC) Price Sees Major Breakout, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Golden Cross Confirmed, Bollinger Bands Hint 75% XRP Surge to $3.57 — Crypto News Digest

Advertisement

Bitcoin prints first post-halving red year

BTC reached an intraday high of $91,764, with traders now watching for what comes next in the markets.

BTC past $91K. Bitcoin has recorded its first red candle in a post-halving year, breaking the historical four-year cycle pattern.

Bitcoin surpassed $91,000 for the first time in 2026 and since Dec. 12. Bitcoin reached a high of $91,764 on Sunday as traders extended the early 2026 rebound across major cryptocurrencies as risk appetite improved.

At the time of writing, Bitcoin was up 1.72% in the last 24 hours to $91,192 and up 3.8% in the last seven days. While traders are watching for what comes next in the markets, community analyst at on-chain analytics platform CryptoQuant Maartunn hints that the next few hours till Sunday's close might be crucial to watch.

ETFs breaking cycles. ETF-driven demand pulled forward liquidity into 2024, meaning the expected post-halving surge never materialized in 2025.

According to Maartunn, Sunday nights can bring volatility. Some instances have seen prices rise on Sundays only for the markets to reverse, plunging most assets into losses.

Advertisement

Maartunn noted an exception to last two Sundays, which were relatively flat with not much to trade on. It will be watched to see if Sunday's volatility trend as highlighted will play out, with the next few hours being watched.

Bitcoin has traded in a tight range between $85,000 and $90,000 in recent weeks. As a result, the gap between its Bollinger Bands, volatility bands placed two standard deviations above and below the 20-day MA, has narrowed.

Shiba Inu breaks higher as golden cross triggers momentum surge

SHIB saw a crucial breakout at 2026 start, with its price seeing a sharp move higher.

Advertisement

SHIB high. Shiba Inu spiked sharply on Sunday, reaching an intraday high of $0.00000899.

Shiba Inu saw a sharp move higher on Sunday, reaching an intraday high of $0.00000899 as the price saw a breakout past key barriers.

The surge also coincided with a golden cross appearing on Shiba Inu's two-hour chart. The 50 MA has risen above the 200 MA on the two-hour chart, confirming a golden cross. Shiba Inu posted nine consecutive green candles on the two-hour chart in the aftermath of the golden cross.

SHIB price surge. A second golden cross on the hourly chart reinforced the bullish shift in short-term trend signals.

A golden cross was also completed on the hourly chart as short term trend signals also improved. The appearance of the golden crosses on Shiba Inu's short-term charts remains meaningful in fast markets when accompanied with increasing volume and a breakout above key resistance, which happened in the recent move.

This suggests that the ongoing Shiba Inu price surge was not a quiet move higher, but that drew market activity.

XRP monthly Bollinger Bands frame a $3.5 upside scenario for 2026

With the monthly Bollinger Bands outlining a clear path higher, a 75% XRP surge toward $3.57 is no longer a dream scenario.

75% surge. XRP is trading near $2.11 on Binance, while its monthly Bollinger Bands outline a clear structural setup for 2026.

XRP is trading near $2.11 on Binance, and the monthly Bollinger Bands are showing a clear 2026 picture that does not need any excitement to make sense.

The upper band on TradingView chart is close to $3.58, which is why the "75% to $3.5" headline makes sense here. It is just the chart's current ceiling, translated into a round number that sits slightly below it.

There is one level that decides if $3.5 is a realistic base case or just a catchy target, and it is the Bollinger mid-band near $1.90. If XRP's price stays above $1.90 on monthly closes, it is a sign that the market is accepting higher prices as normal.

Downtrend reversal. If buyers maintain control above the mid-band, the upper band shifts from a stretch target to a realistic objective.

That means pullbacks should not be seen as "the rally is over" but instead as "this is how the market reloads." In that kind of environment, the upper band becomes a realistic goal, not just a dream.

When you look at it monthly, it is not about spotting a trend tomorrow. It is about whether the market is ready to price XRP higher after a long time where the upside pushes kept getting met with supply and sliding back. The bands help answer that question by showing where the price usually settles when buyers are in control versus where it struggles to hold.