    Bitcoin Is Back on the Right Track, Analyst David Cox Says

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Mon, 5/01/2026 - 19:24
    A leading chartist says that Bitcoin is showing strength once again.
    Bitcoin Is Back on the Right Track, Analyst David Cox Says
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Bitcoin (BTC) is pushing against a critical technical ceiling in the $93,500 to $94,000 zone.

    This level has been identified as the pivotal line by market analyst David Cox, CMT, CFA. 

    In a Monday update, Cox has noted that the underlying trend indicators on the daily chart are changing decisively in favor of the bulls.

    Moving average 'turning up'

    Cox pointed to a specific bullish stacking of moving averages as evidence of returning momentum. 

    According to the analyst, the daily chart now reflects a structure where the shorter-term averages have crossed above the longer-term trend lines:

    The eight-day exponential moving average is trading above the 20-day EMA, and both are situated above the 50-day simple moving average.

    Crucially, the spot price has reclaimed its position above the 50-day SMA, a dynamic often viewed as a prerequisite for sustained rallies.

    "Averages are turning up," Cox wrote. "Here on the daily, you can see 8EMA > 20EMA > 50SMA, and the price is back above the 50-day."

    Macro structure remains intact

    Despite the friction at $94,000, Cox urged traders to maintain a broader perspective. He noted that the "longer charts are higher highs/lows," 

    The analysis argues that a clean break above this $94,000 resistance band could clear the path for a retest of the psychological six-figure levels discussed by other analysts earlier this week.

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction
