    21Shares Preparing XRP Army for ETF Launch

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Wed, 10/12/2025 - 14:24
    Yet another spot ETF is about to test institutional appetite for the Ripple-linked XRP cryptocurrency .
    21Shares Preparing XRP Army for ETF Launch
    Cover image via U.Today
    21Shares, a prominent European issuer known for managing numerous crypto exchange-traded products (ETPs) globally, is teasing the debut of its U.S. spot XRP ETF (TOXR).

    The firm initially submitted its S-1 filing to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) last November. 

    For months following the initial submission, 21Shares, like other applicants, would submit numerous amendments to the Form S-1 registration statement.

    The SEC approved Form 8-A on Nov. 20, essentially giving the green light for the product to begin trading on the Cboe BZX Exchange.

    Spot XRP ETFs, like the one from 21Shares, aim to closely track the current market price of XRP.

    Other key players 

    Some other issuers, including giants like Bitwise and Franklin Templeton, have already launched their spot XRP ETFs to a lot of fanfare. 

    Canary Capital enjoyed its first-mover advantage, recording significant trading volume shortly after its debut on Nov. 13. Bitwise Asset Management, Grayscale, and Franklin Templeton launched their products around the same time.

    The recent funds from Canary, Bitwise, Grayscale, and Franklin have already surpassed $1 billion in net assets, a milestone that was recently highlighted by none other than Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse. 

    The cumulative total of XRP locked in ETF Vaults is nearly half a billion, specifically 498.41 million XRP, according to the most recent data

    Canary Capital is currently in the lead with a remarkable 169.0 million XRP in custody. Grayscale, with its GXRP product, is the second-largest holder, locking up 104.4 million XRP. Bitwise follows closely, holding 93.8 million XRP in its fund. Franklin Templeton, with its XRPZ ETF, has accumulated a substantial 78.2 million XRP.

    Additionally, XRP-based spot ETFs from such players (WisdomTree and CoinShares) are also in the pipeline. 

    #XRP News #ETF
