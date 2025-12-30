Advertisement
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for December 30

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Tue, 30/12/2025 - 16:22
    Should traders expect Ethereum (ETH) to drop to the $2,800 area by the end of the week?
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The rates of most of coins are going up today, according to CoinStats.

    ETH chart by CoinStats

    ETH/USD

    The price of Ethereum (ETH) has increased by 1.24% since yesterday.

    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of ETH has made a false breakout of the local resistance at $3,003. If the daily candle closes far from that mark, there is a chance to see an ongoing decline to the $2,925 support.

    Image by TradingView

    On the longer time frame, none of the sides is dominating as the price of the main altcoin is far from key levels. 

    Thus, the volume is low, which means traders might not see sharp moves soon. All in all, sideways trading in the range of $2,950-$3,000 is the most likely scenario.

    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the picture is similar. The rate of ETH is in the middle of a wide channel, between the support at $2,624 and the resistance at $3,447. As neither buyers nor sellers have seized the initiative, traders may witness consolidation in the zone of $2,800-$3,200 over the next few weeks.

    Ethereum is trading at $2,978 at press time.

    #Ethereum Price Prediction
