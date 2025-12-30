XRP's 48-Hour Countdown: $3 Call That Would Put XRP at $182 Billion

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

XRP has just received a specific price target after YoungHoon Kim, who claims to have an IQ of 267, set a two-day deadline for the popular cryptocurrency and named $3 as the target price.

Currently, CoinMarketCap has XRP at $1.87, with minimal change over the last hour and day. It has a market value of $113.34 billion and a 24-hour volume of about $1.72 billion. If the circulating supply stays the same, a move to $3 would not only change the chart but also the leaderboard.

XRP/USD by TradingView

Market value scales with price, so a $3 price tag implies a market value of about $181.82 billion — a figure that may move XRP above BNB’s $118.68 billion, placing it at No. 4 by market cap.

However, XRP would still be behind Tether’s $187.14 billion by about $5.31 billion.

Real pressure point for countdown

A run from $1.87 to $3 would be about a 60.4% increase for XRP in two days, and the market will not reach that goal by just drifting slowly upward. It needs significant buying activity and a measurable increase in turnover because $1.72 billion in daily volume rarely supports a straight-line push through multiple sell zones without interruption.

The daily chart shows the sequence with $1.926 as the first gate because it has acted as a near-term ceiling. The level of $2.050 is the next magnet and the next place where sellers can accumulate. The amount of $2.366 is the heavier barrier that must be broken for $3 to become an active target instead of just a figure in some random prediction.

If $1.93 and $2.05 are cleared quickly and held above into daily closes, the path to $2.37 will open. Fail to do so, and the focus shifts back to defending the $1.84 to $1.86 base.