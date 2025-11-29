Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    XRP Price Analysis for November 29

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Sat, 29/11/2025 - 17:25
    Can traders expect XRP to test the $2.30 zone next week?.
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Bears are trying to seize the initiative at the beginning of the weekend, according to CoinStats.

    XRP chart by CoinStats

    XRP/USD

    The price of XRP has declined by 0.32% since yesterday.

    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of XRP is returning to the local resistance of $2.2147. If the daily bar closes near that mark or above, the accumulated energy might be enough for a further upward move to the $2.25 area.

    Image by TradingView

    A less clear picture is on the bigger time frame. The price of XRP is in the middle of the channel between the support of $2.1482 and the resistance of $2.3034.

    From the midterm point of view, the situation is similar. The rate is within the previous candle, confirming the absence of buyers' and sellers' energy. In this case, sideways trading in the narrow range of $2.10-$2.30 is the more likely scenario.

    XRP is trading at $2.2125 at press time.

    #XRP Price Analysis
