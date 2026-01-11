Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Solana (SOL) Explodes With $8,000,000,000 Open Interest: What's Next?

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Sun, 11/01/2026 - 12:46
    Solana is seeing a massive surge in open interest that might push its volatility to new heights sooner than anticipated.
    Advertisement
    Solana (SOL) Explodes With $8,000,000,000 Open Interest: What's Next?
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Even after months of significant drawdowns, the market is once again willing to take risk on SOL as evidenced by the fact that Solana crossed the $8 billion open interest threshold. At this level, open interest indicates that traders are actively positioning rather than passively watching and leverage has returned to the system.

    Activity around Solana

    Solana is not currently a forgotten asset based only on that. In terms of price, SOL is not trending but is still technically recovering. The price found a base in the low $120s and has been steadily rising since the steep sell-off from the $200+ area. The rebound appears controlled rather than exuberant.

    Article image
    SOL/USDT Chart by TradingView

    The 100 and 200-day EMAs are still sloping downward, and SOL is trading below its main long-term moving averages. The short-term structure is improving, but the overall trend remains bearish to neutral for the time being. Here, it matters where this open interest is developing.

    HOT Stories
    Is X Banning Crypto Posts? Elon Musk's Social Media Becomes Hostile to CT
    Crypto Market Review: Will Bitcoin Hold $90,000 Over the Weekend? Don't Write XRP off Here, Ethereum (ETH) $3,000+ Surge Plausible
    BNY Taps Ripple Prime to Pioneer Programmable Cash for Big Investors
    Morning Crypto Report: XRP Risks Becoming $2 Stablecoin, Coinbase Reveals 4 Proofs of Crypto Reset, '$10,000 Zcash' Advocate Ends Speculation on ZEC Developers' Scandal

    Futures positioning

    Futures positioning has shifted significantly in favor of longs, especially around whales. There are two sides to that. On the one hand, it conveys the belief that SOL's ecosystem activity and long-term story are undervalued. However, if the price is unable to maintain important support zones between $130 and $135, there is a greater chance of abrupt liquidations.

    Advertisement

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Sun, 01/11/2026 - 10:07
    'Shib Owes You': Shiba Inu Team Member Explains Shibarium Recovery Framework
    ByTomiwabold Olajide

    Data from on-chain and flow indicates mixed but stable conditions. Spot volumes are still low in comparison to previous cycle highs, indicating that derivatives rather than organic spot demand are still the primary driver of this shift. Nonetheless, the lack of aggressive spot selling is encouraging since sellers are not hurrying to sell at these prices.

    Volatility is going to be the main risk. Even slight price changes can cause exaggerated reactions when open interest is this high. Fake breakouts or abrupt works in either direction could easily occur on weekends and during low-liquidity sessions. Instead of a clean trend continuation, investors should anticipate instability.

    Advertisement

    A wider trend reversal may be supported by this open interest buildup if SOL can recover and stay above the mid-$140s while controlling funding rates. Otherwise, it would not be shocking to see a flush toward lower support. In any case, Solana is obviously back on traders' radar, and that in and of itself alters the game.

    #Solana #Solana Price Prediction
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Jan 11, 2026 - 12:18
    XRP Ledger Loses 99% of Activity in 48 Hours: Should You Be Worried?
    ByArman Shirinyan
    News
    Jan 11, 2026 - 11:46
    Ambitious 11,557,546 XRP Goal Set for 2026: Here's What It Is About
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    BingX introduces BingX TradFi, expanding access to global financial markets
    CoinUp Announces Release Of Its 2025 Report Card：From Growth to Compliance, the Rise of Second-Tier Exchanges
    Money Expo Mexico Announces Its 4th Edition, Returning to Centro Banamex on 18–19 February 2026
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    News
    Jan 11, 2026 - 12:46
    Solana (SOL) Explodes With $8,000,000,000 Open Interest: What's Next?
    article image Arman Shirinyan
    News
    Jan 11, 2026 - 12:18
    XRP Ledger Loses 99% of Activity in 48 Hours: Should You Be Worried?
    article image Arman Shirinyan
    News
    Jan 11, 2026 - 11:46
    Ambitious 11,557,546 XRP Goal Set for 2026: Here's What It Is About
    article image Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Jan 11, 2026 - 10:50
    $716,000,000 in Shiba Inu (SHIB): Shocking Exchange Reserves Are Not What You Think
    article image Arman Shirinyan
    News
    Jan 11, 2026 - 10:16
    Giustra: Bitcoin Is 'Speculative Experiment'
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Jan 11, 2026 - 12:46
    Solana (SOL) Explodes With $8,000,000,000 Open Interest: What's Next?
    Arman Shirinyan
    News
    Jan 11, 2026 - 12:18
    XRP Ledger Loses 99% of Activity in 48 Hours: Should You Be Worried?
    Arman Shirinyan
    News
    Jan 11, 2026 - 11:46
    Ambitious 11,557,546 XRP Goal Set for 2026: Here's What It Is About
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD