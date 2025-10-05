$200 Million Bitcoin Whale Transfer Stuns Binance After $125,559 High

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

On Oct. 5, Bitcoin hit an all-time high of $123,200. A few hours later, one wallet made a transfer that almost eclipsed the record. Address "3NVeX" sent out 1,550 BTC in two installments: 800 BTC first and then 750 BTC. The wallet sent both of them straight to Binance. At market prices, the combined weight was just under $200 million.

Advertisement

When the transfers cleared, the wallet balance showed a bit more than 1 BTC. What was a nine-figure position was down to almost nothing in less than an hour.

Binance became the landing ground for the entire move. On-chain explorers recorded the deposit tags as belonging to the exchange, leaving no doubt about where they were going.

Advertisement

Nothing in the transactions suggested any internal changes or intermediary addresses, presenting a rare direct deposit of this scale without additional routing or masking structures attached.

Bitcoin price outlook

Price data was key to understanding the move. Bitcoin had reached $125,559 before dropping back to $122,900. That was the market situation that led to the wallet being emptied, a backdrop that reinforced how large transfers often arrive during extreme levels of activity, when record prices open windows for decisive action by significant holders.

One address, two transactions, $200 million, balance down to almost nothing. It's a perfect example of how a whale moves: not secretly, not in lots of small jumps, but in broad daylight at the exact moment Bitcoin hit a new price high.