    BREAKING: Bitcoin (BTC) Finally Hits New ATH. Is $135,000 Likely?

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Sun, 5/10/2025 - 5:36
    Bitcoin has finally hit a new record high, with bears facing massive liquidations
    BREAKING: Bitcoin (BTC) Finally Hits New ATH. Is $135,000 Likely?
    Cover image via U.Today
    Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency, surged to a new record high of $125,708 at 4:45 UTC on the Bitstamp exchange. The flagship coin is currently changing hands at $125,111 after paring some losses. 

    BTC/USDT

    Will Bitcoin hit $135,000? 

    As reported by U.Today, Standard Chartered analyst Geoff Kendrick recently predicted that the price of Bitcoin could surpass the $135,000 level "soon," citing the ongoing US government shutdown as the key reason behind his bullishness.

    Polymarket bettors currently see a 34% chance of BTC topping the aforementioned level in the near future. 

    Shorts getting wiped out 

    At the same time, Bitcoin shorts are being wiped out en masse, with $221.58 million worth of futures being liquidated over the past 24 hours, according to CoinGecko data. Notably, short positions account for a whopping 96% of all liquidations on the Bybit exchange over the past four hours.

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction
