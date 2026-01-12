Gold Bug Who Missed Bitcoin at $400 Claims BTC’s Key Narrative Is Broken

Advertisement

Financial analyst and portfolio manager Karel Mercx has declared the debate between Bitcoin and precious metals officially over, arguing that the "digital gold" narrative has shattered in the face of 2026’s economic reality.

In a pair of scathing updates, Mercx argues that while the Federal Reserve’s monetary policies have successfully launched Gold and Silver to fresh All-Time Highs (ATHs), Bitcoin has failed to act as the hedge it was promised to be.

The "verdict" on debasement

According to Mercx, the market has made its choice. With central banks engaging in what he calls a "frontal attack on the FED," investors are fleeing to the safety of physical assets rather than digital ones.

“The verdict is in: the debasement trade is Gold & Silver, not Bitcoin," Mercx wrote. "A frontal attack on the FED sends metals to fresh ATHs while BTC sits 20% below its peak. The narrative is broken,” he said.

“Bitcoin Derangement Syndrome”?

Critics, however, support Mercx's "broken narrative" argument, claiming that this is a classic symptom of "Bitcoin Derangement Syndrome" (BDS). The term is frequently used to describe financial professionals who stubbornly refuse to admit that they were wrong after dismissing Bitcoin (BTC) early on.

Back in 2013, Mercx questioned whether any rational person would actually pay such a price BTC. The poorly aged tweet is now coming back to bite him.

Mercx, however, explicitly rejects the notion that he is a "sidelined" investor. He claims that he has been through three BTC cycles.

The analyst argues that Bitcoin is a liquidity sponge, and its price is directly correlated to the cost of money (specifically the US 2-year yield).

“Bitcoin’s legendary returns weren't magic; they were the product of a 'once-in-a-century' monetary regime... Bitcoin delivered its most explosive gains when the US 2-year yield was pinned below 1%... Cheap, abundant liquidity is the ultimate rocket fuel for speculative assets,” he said.