Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Gold Bug Who Missed Bitcoin at $400 Claims BTC’s Key Narrative Is Broken

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Mon, 12/01/2026 - 17:03
    Financial analyst and portfolio manager Karel Mercx has officially declared the "digital gold" debate over, arguing that the economic reality proves investors are choosing physical metals over the "digital experiment.".
    Advertisement
    Gold Bug Who Missed Bitcoin at $400 Claims BTC’s Key Narrative Is Broken
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Financial analyst and portfolio manager Karel Mercx has declared the debate between Bitcoin and precious metals officially over, arguing that the "digital gold" narrative has shattered in the face of 2026’s economic reality.

    In a pair of scathing updates, Mercx argues that while the Federal Reserve’s monetary policies have successfully launched Gold and Silver to fresh All-Time Highs (ATHs), Bitcoin has failed to act as the hedge it was promised to be.

    The "verdict" on debasement 

    According to Mercx, the market has made its choice. With central banks engaging in what he calls a "frontal attack on the FED," investors are fleeing to the safety of physical assets rather than digital ones.

    HOT Stories
    BREAKING: Strategy Announces Biggest Bitcoin Purchase Since July
    Morning Crypto Report: XRP up 11% in Best Q1 Since 2023, Satoshi's First-Ever Bitcoin Transfer Meets $2.4 Billion Twist, Cardano Sees Abnormal $0 as ADA Bears Disappear
    Hoskinson Says XRP DeFi Is Coming
    Crypto Market Review: XRP — Hidden Golden Growth Signal, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Volume Is at Zero, Is Ethereum (ETH) Rally Finally Ready?

    card

    Advertisement

    “The verdict is in: the debasement trade is Gold & Silver, not Bitcoin," Mercx wrote. "A frontal attack on the FED sends metals to fresh ATHs while BTC sits 20% below its peak. The narrative is broken,” he said. 

    “Bitcoin Derangement Syndrome”?

    Critics, however, support Mercx's "broken narrative" argument, claiming that this is a classic symptom of "Bitcoin Derangement Syndrome" (BDS). The term is frequently used to describe financial professionals who stubbornly refuse to admit that they were wrong after dismissing Bitcoin (BTC) early on. 

    Back in 2013, Mercx questioned whether any rational person would actually pay such a price BTC. The poorly aged tweet is now coming back to bite him. 

    Advertisement

    Mercx, however, explicitly rejects the notion that he is a "sidelined" investor. He claims that he has been through three BTC cycles. 

    The analyst argues that Bitcoin is a liquidity sponge, and its price is directly correlated to the cost of money (specifically the US 2-year yield).

    “Bitcoin’s legendary returns weren't magic; they were the product of a 'once-in-a-century' monetary regime... Bitcoin delivered its most explosive gains when the US 2-year yield was pinned below 1%... Cheap, abundant liquidity is the ultimate rocket fuel for speculative assets,” he said.

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction #Gold Price
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Jan 12, 2026 - 16:10
    Cardano Midnight Price Crashes 20%, Is Rally Over?
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Jan 12, 2026 - 16:03
    XRP Rockets 428% in Weekly Capital Allocation, With Germany and Canada in Lead
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Next Block Expo 2026: The Biggest Edition Yet
    BingX introduces BingX TradFi, expanding access to global financial markets
    CoinUp Announces Release Of Its 2025 Report Card：From Growth to Compliance, the Rise of Second-Tier Exchanges
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    News
    Jan 12, 2026 - 17:03
    Gold Bug Who Missed Bitcoin at $400 Claims BTC’s Key Narrative Is Broken
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Jan 12, 2026 - 16:10
    Cardano Midnight Price Crashes 20%, Is Rally Over?
    article image Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Jan 12, 2026 - 16:03
    XRP Rockets 428% in Weekly Capital Allocation, With Germany and Canada in Lead
    article image Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Jan 12, 2026 - 15:26
    BlackRock Starts Week With $361 Million in Bitcoin and Ethereum Sale
    article image Godfrey Benjamin
    Price Analysis
    Jan 12, 2026 - 15:16
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for January 12
    article image Denys Serhiichuk
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Jan 12, 2026 - 17:03
    Gold Bug Who Missed Bitcoin at $400 Claims BTC’s Key Narrative Is Broken
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Jan 12, 2026 - 16:10
    Cardano Midnight Price Crashes 20%, Is Rally Over?
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Jan 12, 2026 - 16:03
    XRP Rockets 428% in Weekly Capital Allocation, With Germany and Canada in Lead
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD