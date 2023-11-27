Advertisement
ADA and BNB Price Analysis for November 27

Denys Serhiichuk
Can traders expect bounce back of Cardano (ADA) and Binance Coin (BNB) shortly?
Mon, 11/27/2023 - 16:45
The week has started with a continued correction of the cryptocurrency market.

ADA/USD

The price of Cardano (ADA) has declined by 2.35% over the last day.

The rate of ADA is about to test the interim support level of $0.3760. 

Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for November 26

If the daily bar closes near it with no long wick, the breakout may lead to a further decline to the $0.36 area this week.

ADA is trading at $0.3775 at press time.

BNB/USD

Binance Coin (BNB) has lost even more than ADA, falling by 2.84%.

Image by TradingView

From the technical point of view, BNB is trading similarly to ADA as its rate is also approaching the support of $224. If buyers cannot seize the initiative soon, one can expect a quicker test of the $210 range.

BNB is trading at $225.4 at press time.

About the author
article image
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

