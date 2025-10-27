AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    140%, 90%, 100%: Triple-Digit Growth on Bitcoin, Ethereum and Solana

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Mon, 27/10/2025 - 12:28
    Volume on the market is turning upside down, and the possibility of a rally is more than realistic now, considering the pacing of the market.
    Advertisement
    140%, 90%, 100%: Triple-Digit Growth on Bitcoin, Ethereum and Solana
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Over the course of the last day, trading volumes on Bitcoin, Ethereum and Solana have surged into triple digits, indicating a potential acceleration of the ongoing rally and renewed investor enthusiasm. This has caused the cryptocurrency market to explode back into life. 

    Top-tier surge

    Data indicates that one of the busiest trading days in recent months was marked by a +141% increase in the 24-hour trading volume of BTC, a +107% increase in ETH and a +97% increase in SOL. Currently trading close to $115,400 up about 2% for the day, Bitcoin continues to lead the movement. The price is currently above the 50-day and 100-day EMAs, indicating that buyers are taking back control of the market.

    Article image
    Source: Coinglass

    The asset has successfully recovered its short-term moving averages. This spike in activity implies that both retail and institutional traders are intervening, probably expecting a further push toward the resistance level between $118,000 and $120,000. After that, Ethereum saw a more notable increase, going up 4.5% to $4,168. The end of a brief downward trend has been indicated by the second-largest cryptocurrency's recovery from the $3,900 support area and its subsequent break above its 200-day EMA.

    HOT Stories
    BREAKING: Strategy Snaps Up $43 Million Worth of Bitcoin
    Morning Crypto Report: XRP Scores Legal Win in India, Mt. Gox Delays Bitcoin Payouts, China Warns of Crypto Risks
    Scaramucci’s New Crypto-Related Project Is Coming
    XRP Reversal Sends Price Towards $1, DOGE Treasury to Go Public, Bitcoin Beats Gold, Binance’s CZ Pardoned — Top Weekly Crypto News

    Ethereum momentum spikes

    The spike in ETH volume points to a flood of momentum as traders hoping to profit from the possible run toward $4,300-$4,400, where significant resistance is expected to be found. Keeping solid technical support above its 100-day EMA, Solana also joined the rally, rising almost 3% to $200. SOL's steady recovery from the $180 range demonstrates that investors and developers are still drawn to the network's ecosystem, which was previously severely impacted by volatility. 

    Advertisement

    These simultaneous increases in volume and price raise the possibility that the market as a whole is about to enter a new phase of expansion. The next leg may see Bitcoin test $120,000, Ethereum target $4.5K and Solana aim for $220+ if momentum continues. Currently, triple-digit volume growth in the most popular assets demonstrates that confidence and liquidity have returned to cryptocurrencies.

    #Ethereum #Solana #Bitcoin
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    NewsBreaking
    Oct 27, 2025 - 12:14
    BREAKING: Strategy Snaps Up $43 Million Worth of Bitcoin
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 27, 2025 - 12:03
    XRP Never Designed to Be Cheap: BlackSwan Capitalist Founder
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Dogecoin and Shiba Inu Power the Meme Market Shape, MAGAX Utilizes AI Features
    RIVER Gains 5x Following Binance Perp Listing, Supported by Time-Encoded Airdrop Conversion
    Trezor Launches Trezor Safe 7: First Hardware Wallet With Transparent Secure Element
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Oct 27, 2025 - 12:28
    140%, 90%, 100%: Triple-Digit Growth on Bitcoin, Ethereum and Solana
    Alex Dovbnya
    News, Breaking
    Oct 27, 2025 - 12:14
    BREAKING: Strategy Snaps Up $43 Million Worth of Bitcoin
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 27, 2025 - 12:03
    XRP Never Designed to Be Cheap: BlackSwan Capitalist Founder
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all