    XRP Shows +564,80% OI Spike in Four Hours: Why Is It Critical?

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Tue, 30/12/2025 - 12:40
    XRP showing substantial open interest spike that can create a solid foundation for a longer-term recovery.
    XRP Shows +564,80% OI Spike in Four Hours: Why Is It Critical?
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    One of XRP's sharpest short-term derivatives signals in months was just printed. In just four hours, open interest increased by 564 points, or 80%, which instantly puts the asset back on traders' radar because it is risky rather than necessarily bullish. Calm balanced markets do not experience spikes like this. 

    XRP structurally weak

    They occur when positioning becomes crowded and aggressive. XRP's structural weakness is still evident on the price chart. With the overall trend still pointing lower, it is still trading below all major moving averages and inside a declining channel. Though there has not yet been a clear breakout or trend reversal, momentum has somewhat stabilized. 

    Article image
    XRP/USDT Chart by TradingView

    Rising open interest without a confirmed price breakout typically indicates leverage entering a fragile structure, so that context is crucial. The risk is explained by the market's composition. Over shorter time periods, short-term flows exhibit a quick switch between inflows and outflows. Windows lasting five and fifteen minutes turn positive, but windows lasting four to twelve hours stay net negative.

    Stakes getting higher

    This indicates fragmented positioning: while slower money is still cautious or leaving, faster money is intervening. This is not long-term conviction but rather classic late-stage compression behavior. A spike in OI of +564% indicates that traders are rapidly investing in futures and perpetuals. That may encourage a move, but it may also lead to violent liquidations in both directions.

    When OI grows this rapidly, there is very little room for neutrality. Another important thing to remember is how time-sensitive these flows are. Such open interest spikes usually end as quickly as they start. Because funding rate positioning and liquidity conditions can change in a matter of hours, they are only important when they happen. 

    What, then, ought to be expected? Two results predominate. Either positions close and the price returns to compression, or XRP experiences a short-term volatility expansion — a dramatic move fueled by liquidations rather than organic buying. Unless there is strong spot demand, the latter is historically more common given the current downtrend.

    #XRP #Spot XRP ETF #XRP Price Analysis
