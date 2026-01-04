Advertisement
    Strategy on Track to Kick Off 2026 with New Bitcoin Purchase

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Sun, 4/01/2026 - 18:56
    MicroStrategy Executive Chairman Michael Saylor indicatd a potential return to the acquisition trail on Sunday, hinting that the firm may be preparing to execute its first Bitcoin (BTC) purchase of 2026.
    Business tycoon Michael Saylor is signaling that MicroStrategy (MSTR) may be gearing up for its first Bitcoin acquisition of 2026.

    He boasted about the firm’s massive portfolio performance amid the market's recent recovery earlier today.

    In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the executive chairman shared a snapshot of the company's holdings with the caption "Orange or Green?" 

    This, of course, is a likely reference to the visual spread between the asset's market price (orange) and the company's average cost basis (green). 

    The post is an obvious hint that the firm is preparing to deploy fresh capital to defend or lower its cost basis. 

    Portfolio snapshot

    The data shared by Saylor, sourced from StrategyTracker, reveals that MicroStrategy currently holds 672,497 BTC. This is valued at approximately $61.31 billion as of Jan. 4, 2026.

    As reported by U.Today, Strategy's average cost per coin recently approached $75,000. 

    The firm has executed 91 distinct purchase events to build this position.

    Saylor's engagement comes as Bitcoin attempts to reclaim higher support levels. A fresh purchase in early 2026 would signal to institutional investors that the company intends to maintain its aggressive accumulation pace, regardless of the asset's struggle to break six figures in Q4 of last year.

    #Bitcoin News #Michael Saylor
