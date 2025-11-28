Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    'ZEC Pump'n'Dump Is Over': Bitcoin Evangelist Max Keiser Delivers Brutal 88% Crash Prediction for Zcash

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Fri, 28/11/2025 - 16:33
    Zcash just hit a wall near $480, and Bitcoin pioneer Max Keiser says that is only the start, warning ZEC could dump as much as 88% and fall back to $55 after its wild 1,400% run to $700.
    Advertisement
    'ZEC Pump'n'Dump Is Over': Bitcoin Evangelist Max Keiser Delivers Brutal 88% Crash Prediction for Zcash
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Zcash (ZEC) is closing the week in the $470-$480 pocket, but the price chart was not the main story. The spotlight moved to renowned Bitcoin evangelist Max Keiser, for whom the entire ZEC hype is nothing more than a “pump and dump” and that a return back to $55 is a realistic outcome for the privacy coin. 

    Advertisement

    His comment landed while ZEC is already down 35% in the last two weeks, making it the heaviest step back since the run started in late September.

    The scale of the rally is what makes his call stand out as ZEC went from $35-$40 straight into the $680-$700 zone in under two months, a jump of more than 1,400% and one of the fastest increases among major coins this quarter. 

    HOT Stories
    Morning Crypto Report: XRP Unlocks Apple and Google Pay in 40 Countries, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Aims at 32% Upside, Bitcoin Options Spike to $13.1 Billion
    Crypto Market Prediction: Can Bitcoin Break $90,000 on Recovery March? Shiba Inu (SHIB) Fresh Rally Starts, Is XRP Building Bullish Momentum?
    Coinbase's Armstrong Angers Bitcoin Maximalists by Praising Ethereum's Buterin
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price to Remove Zero, XRP on Edge of 30% Breakout, Bitcoin (BTC) Prints Insane 36,380% Liquidation Imbalance – Crypto News Digest

    Even though a pullback into the mid-$400s is normal after a run like that, Keiser's target is far lower than a standard correction. A drop from the $680-$705 top all the way into the $55 region would remove close to 90% of the move.

    Advertisement

    What's next for Zcash (ZEC)?

    Funnily, one X user resurfaced a 2018 tweet in which Keiser said he was "buying some ZEC," expanding the controversy even further.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Fri, 11/28/2025 - 14:43
    XRP Outshines Bitcoin and Cardano in Weekly Gains, But There's a Twist
    ByGodfrey Benjamin

    A more realistic read now is that Zcash's price will either try to stabilize in the $420-$460 per ZEC zone or slide straight into the $300s if early buyers keep pressing with sales. The size of the earlier run makes deeper pullbacks more common, and if momentum does not return quickly, the market can easily revisit levels that were cleared on the way up.

    #ZCash News #Zcash #ZCash Price Prediction #Bitcoin #Max Keiser
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Nov 28, 2025 - 16:27
    Bitcoin Price Rebound May Be Brief If This Forecast Holds
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    News
    Nov 28, 2025 - 16:22
    XRP Season? Three Crypto ETFs Lined up to Debut Soon
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Avail Launches Nexus Mainnet, Unifies Liquidity Across Ethereum, Solana, EVMs
    Compliant Execution Model: Zoomex User's $280,000 Withdrawal Demonstrates Industry Best Practices
    Coinlocally Savings: A New Path Toward Low-Effort Crypto Yield in 2025
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Nov 28, 2025 - 16:33
    'ZEC Pump'n'Dump Is Over': Bitcoin Evangelist Max Keiser Delivers Brutal 88% Crash Prediction for Zcash
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Nov 28, 2025 - 16:27
    Bitcoin Price Rebound May Be Brief If This Forecast Holds
    Godfrey Benjamin
    News
    Nov 28, 2025 - 16:22
    XRP Season? Three Crypto ETFs Lined up to Debut Soon
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD