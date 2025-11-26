Zcash (ZEC) Price Analysis for November 26

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The rates of most of the coins are in the green zone today, according to CoinStats.

ZEC chart by CoinStats

ZEC/USD

Zcash (ZEC) is the exception to the rule today, falling by 0.5%.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of ZEC is near the local support of $491.52. However, if a bounce back does not occur and the daily bar closes near that mark, one can expect a level breakout, followed by a further drop to the $480 zone.

Image by TradingView

On the longer time frame, the price of ZEC remains under sellers' pressure.

If bulls lose the $500 zone, the accumulated energy might be enough for a more profound decline to the $400-$450 range.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, one should focus on the weekly bar's closure in terms of the previous candle low at $475. If bulls cannot seize the initiative, one can expect a test of the $400 mark soon.

ZEC is trading at $504 at press time.