    Zcash (ZEC) Price Analysis for November 26

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Wed, 26/11/2025 - 19:16
    Can bulls keep the price of Zcash (ZEC) above $500 this week?.
    Zcash (ZEC) Price Analysis for November 26
    The rates of most of the coins are in the green zone today, according to CoinStats.

    ZEC/USD

    Zcash (ZEC) is the exception to the rule today, falling by 0.5%.

    On the hourly chart, the rate of ZEC is near the local support of $491.52. However, if a bounce back does not occur and the daily bar closes near that mark, one can expect a level breakout, followed by a further drop to the $480 zone.

    On the longer time frame, the price of ZEC remains under sellers' pressure. 

    If bulls lose the $500 zone, the accumulated energy might be enough for a more profound decline to the $400-$450 range.

    From the midterm point of view, one should focus on the weekly bar's closure in terms of the previous candle low at $475. If bulls cannot seize the initiative, one can expect a test of the $400 mark soon.

    ZEC is trading at $504 at press time.

