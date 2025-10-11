AdvertisementAdvert.
    XRP Versus Bitcoin Bottom Confirmed? XRP Price Chooses Best Scenario

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Sat, 11/10/2025 - 7:30
    XRP finally finds support versus Bitcoin, best scenario targets over $3.5
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Fourth biggest cryptocurrency XRP has been on a downward slide against Bitcoin for months, moving from highs near 0.00003100 BTC down to about 0.00002300 BTC. The drop looked heavy, but the current zone is starting to show signs of being a bottom. 

    The relative strength index (RSI), which measures momentum, is now deep in oversold territory and looks similar to conditions seen earlier this year, right before XRP had one of its best rallies of 2025.

    XRP/BTC by TradingView

    The chart shows that sellers pushed XRP/BTC to new lows, but buyers quickly stepped in and the pair bounced. When the market recovers so quickly, it often means that demand is strong enough to keep things afloat. In the past, these moments have led to rebounds that lasted weeks.

    Best scenario for XRP/BTC

    If this level holds, XRP could climb back to 0.00002600 BTC in the short run, and potentially retest the summer highs if momentum builds. With Bitcoin trading at nearly $122,000, a move to 0.00002600 BTC would put XRP at around $3.17. 

    If the rally keeps going and XRP/BTC goes back to 0.00002900 BTC, that would mean XRP getting closer to $3.54.

    For Bitcoin holders, this setup is mostly about maintaining a strong dominance. For XRP traders, it's about spotting a possible turning point that doesn't come around often. 

    If the bottom is going to reset the whole picture of the last months, this could be the best-case scenario.

