    XRP Upgrade Imminent: Major Amendment Just Days Away

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Tue, 9/12/2025 - 15:45
    XRP Ledger prepares for year's end upgrade with major amendment just days away.
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The XRP Ledger is set to activate a key amendment about nine days from now. The "fixDirectoryLimit" amendment has scored a majority, achieving 85.71% in consensus. According to xrpscan, the current countdown for the amendment's activation is 8 days and 23 hours, as it is expected to activate on Dec. 18, 2025, at 3:00:40 p.m. UTC.

    This "fixDirectoryLimit" amendment removes the directory page limit. This is because object reserve requirements provide enough incentive to avoid creating unnecessary objects on the XRP Ledger.

    Each version of rippled is compiled with a list of known amendments and the code to implement them. Operators of rippled validators configure their servers to vote on these amendments.

    Version 2.6.2 of rippled, the reference server implementation of the XRP Ledger protocol, added the fixDirectoryLimit amendment as well as a critical bug fix.

    For the amendment to successfully pass, it must hold above the 80% support threshold for two weeks.

    Crucial alert issued

    With the countdown for "fixDirectoryLimit" amendment activation expected in about nine days, those operating nodes on any of the previous rippled versions (2.5.0, 2.5.1, 2.6.0, 2.6.1) might become amendment-blocked on Dec. 18 if they do not upgrade.

    Amendment-blocking is a security feature to protect the accuracy of XRP Ledger data. When an amendment is enabled, servers running earlier versions of rippled without the amendment's source code no longer understand the rules of the network. Rather than guess and misinterpret ledger data, these servers become amendment-blocked and may not be able to determine the validity of a ledger, submit or process transactions, participate in the consensus process, or vote on future amendments.

    In positive XRP news, Bitwise 10 Crypto Index Fund uplisted and began trading on NYSE Arca as an ETF today after being held up for a time by the SEC. Crypto reporter Eleanor Terrett disclosed this in a recent tweet. The fund includes exposure to XRP and nine other crypto assets, including BTC and ETH.

    #XRPL #XRP News
