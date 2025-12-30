Ripple Marks RLUSD's Birthday With Five Major Achievements on Record

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Ripple Labs recently celebrated one year of its RLUSD stablecoin. To celebrate the first anniversary of the stablecoin, Standard Custody CEO Jack McDonald highlighted five milestones attained.

RLUSD hits its first anniversary

According to McDonald, RLUSD, which launched on Dec. 17, 2024, is ending 2025 among the top five USD stablecoins in record time.

Additionally, the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) gave conditional approval for Ripple to establish a National Trust Bank.

This adds federal oversight in addition to existing state regulation from the New York Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). It also sets a new high standard for stablecoin compliance, providing stronger protections for RLUSD holders.

Third, RLUSD expanded to new chains via Wormhole , a cross-chain interoperability protocol. This allows seamless, native movement of RLUSD without wrapped tokens. It is launching on major Ethereum layer-2 networks, including Optimism, Base, Inkonchain and Unichain.

Another notable milestone in year one is RLUSD's recognition by the Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) in the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM).

FRSA officially recognized RLUSD as an Accepted Fiat-Referenced Token. As a result, licensed institutions in ADGM could use RLUSD as collateral on exchanges and prime brokerage platforms.

Furthermore, Gemini crypto exchange added support for RLUSD on the XRPL Ledger (XRPL). This enables near-instant settlement with very low fees, compared to networks like Ethereum. Users can hold a single RLUSD balance on Gemini and move it seamlessly between XRPL and Ethereum.

Why RLUSD expanding fast

The RLUSD stablecoin has seen massive adoption since it launched a year ago. This is driven by institutional demand, regulatory approvals, multichain expansion and enhanced exchange support.

It positions RLUSD as a compliant, enterprise-focused stablecoin competing in payments, DeFi and tokenized assets, while emphasizing transparency and trust.

The stablecoin is backed by U.S. dollars and other cash equivalents, with reserves held in segregated accounts. RLUSD surpassed a $1 billion market capitalization in November 2025. It is now one of the biggest USD-backed stablecoins , following such giants as Tether (USDT), Circle's USDC and PayPal's PYUSD.

Given its growth trajectory, RLUSD is on its way to join the top 50 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization. As of press time, CoinMarketCap data revealed that RLUSD is the 52nd largest crypto, with a market cap of $1.33 billion.