Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Ripple Marks RLUSD's Birthday With Five Major Achievements on Record

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Tue, 30/12/2025 - 11:18
    Ripple Labs' owned RLUSD has been in circulation for over a year, with new milestones unveiled to mark its anniversary.
    Advertisement
    Ripple Marks RLUSD's Birthday With Five Major Achievements on Record
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Ripple Labs recently celebrated one year of its RLUSD stablecoin. To celebrate the first anniversary of the stablecoin, Standard Custody CEO Jack McDonald highlighted five milestones attained.

    Advertisement

    RLUSD hits its first anniversary

    According to McDonald, RLUSD, which launched on Dec. 17, 2024, is ending 2025 among the top five USD stablecoins in record time.

    Additionally, the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) gave conditional approval for Ripple to establish a National Trust Bank.

    This adds federal oversight in addition to existing state regulation from the New York Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). It also sets a new high standard for stablecoin compliance, providing stronger protections for RLUSD holders.

    Third, RLUSD expanded to new chains via Wormhole, a cross-chain interoperability protocol. This allows seamless, native movement of RLUSD without wrapped tokens. It is launching on major Ethereum layer-2 networks, including Optimism, Base, Inkonchain and Unichain. 

    Another notable milestone in year one is RLUSD's recognition by the Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) in the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM). 

    FRSA officially recognized RLUSD as an Accepted Fiat-Referenced Token. As a result, licensed institutions in ADGM could use RLUSD as collateral on exchanges and prime brokerage platforms.

    Furthermore, Gemini crypto exchange added support for RLUSD on the XRPL Ledger (XRPL). This enables near-instant settlement with very low fees, compared to networks like Ethereum. Users can hold a single RLUSD balance on Gemini and move it seamlessly between XRPL and Ethereum.

    Why RLUSD expanding fast

    The RLUSD stablecoin has seen massive adoption since it launched a year ago. This is driven by institutional demand, regulatory approvals, multichain expansion and enhanced exchange support.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Tue, 12/30/2025 - 09:15
    'Harvard Thinks It's Bitcoin When It's Ethereum': Jeff Park Burns Harvard University
    ByArman Shirinyan

    It positions RLUSD as a compliant, enterprise-focused stablecoin competing in payments, DeFi and tokenized assets, while emphasizing transparency and trust.

    The stablecoin is backed by U.S. dollars and other cash equivalents, with reserves held in segregated accounts. RLUSD surpassed a $1 billion market capitalization in November 2025. It is now one of the biggest USD-backed stablecoins, following such giants as Tether (USDT), Circle's USDC and PayPal's PYUSD.

    Given its growth trajectory, RLUSD is on its way to join the top 50 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization. As of press time, CoinMarketCap data revealed that RLUSD is the 52nd largest crypto, with a market cap of $1.33 billion.

    Moreover, Ripple has also moved to increase RLUSD's utility by partnering with fintechs like RedotPay, Yellow Card and Chipper Cash.

    #ripple #RLUSD
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Dec 30, 2025 - 11:04
    Bitcoin Critic 'Black Swan' Author Nassim Taleb Breaks His Silence After Silver's Worst Day Since 2020
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Dec 30, 2025 - 9:15
    'Harvard Thinks It's Bitcoin When It's Ethereum': Jeff Park Burns Harvard University
    ByArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    AB (AceBitx) Exchange: A Compliant, Secure, and Comprehensive One-Stop Crypto Trading Platform
    4dev.com Unveils Funding Hub, Designed to Simplify Cross-Border Investment in Early-Stage Startups
    Atlas Capital Group Secures $15M Position in CertiK-Audited Yield Protocol
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    News
    Dec 30, 2025 - 11:18
    Ripple Marks RLUSD's Birthday With Five Major Achievements on Record
    article image Godfrey Benjamin
    News
    Dec 30, 2025 - 11:04
    Bitcoin Critic 'Black Swan' Author Nassim Taleb Breaks His Silence After Silver's Worst Day Since 2020
    article image Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Dec 30, 2025 - 9:15
    'Harvard Thinks It's Bitcoin When It's Ethereum': Jeff Park Burns Harvard University
    article image Arman Shirinyan
    News
    Dec 30, 2025 - 7:21
    Bloomstran Says Saylor's Bitcoin Strategy Is 'Idiotic'
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Dec 30, 2025 - 5:59
    Bitcoin Reserve Ends Up Being One of Biggest Fails of 2025
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Dec 30, 2025 - 11:18
    Ripple Marks RLUSD's Birthday With Five Major Achievements on Record
    Godfrey Benjamin
    News
    Dec 30, 2025 - 11:04
    Bitcoin Critic 'Black Swan' Author Nassim Taleb Breaks His Silence After Silver's Worst Day Since 2020
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Dec 30, 2025 - 9:15
    'Harvard Thinks It's Bitcoin When It's Ethereum': Jeff Park Burns Harvard University
    Arman Shirinyan
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD