    XRP Shatters November Expectations With 14% Decline

    By Caroline Amosun
    Mon, 1/12/2025 - 19:10
    XRP closed November with about a 14% decline despite expectations of a major rally.
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Despite the bullish predictions and massive optimism from the XRP community, the leading altcoin has shattered the hopes of investors.

    Data provided by crypto analytics platform Cryptorank shows that XRP has seen a sharp decrease of 13.8% in its performance over the last month.

    While this has raised concerns among investors, analysts had predicted that November would mimic previous bullish years and deliver a strong upside move for the month. These optimisms were further ignited after the recent resurgence in XRP’s price that saw it recover briefly from the major price correction it witnessed during the last month.

    XRP drops despite strong ETFs performance

    The drop in XRP’s monthly performance for November has come despite encouraging performances logged following the successful ETF launches.

    While these ETFs have triggered more attention for XRP, noting strong early demand from institutional traders and creating the considerable setup for a strong November, XRP still failed to offer a positive return for the month.

    While XRP had only moved to the downside for the most part of the month, it appears that the weakened liquidity and increased profit-taking activities from holders outweighed the positive environment, heavily pulling down XRP’s price.

    Although the XRP ETFs issued by Canary, Franklin Templeton, Bitwise, and others had recorded consistent positive inflows, it appears that they were not forceful enough to shift overall sentiment.

    What's next for XRP in December?

    Since XRP’s emergence in 2013, December remains one of its most unpredictable months, showing a mix of bullish and bearish performances over the years.

    While the failed performance in October and November has drawn more attention to XRP, with traders raising concerns about what its performance would look like in the last month of 2025, XRP’s price history offers no actual clarity about what to expect in December.

    Further data showcased by the platform shows XRP projecting a massive average return of 63.8% for December. This impressive average return was boosted by the massive 818.9% surge it recorded in 2017 and the 118.1% increase in 2014.

    Apart from those incredibly bullish Decembers, XRP produced multiple negative December returns for eight separate years, including a 66.5% decrease in 2020, 30.2% in 2013, 16.8% in 2022, and many others.

    With XRP’s price history showing inconsistent performances in December, it is still uncertain what to expect this month. Nonetheless, the leading altcoin is already showing a 6.57% decline on the first day of the month.

    #XRP #XRP Price Prediction #Spot XRP ETF #Franklin Templeton #Bitwise
