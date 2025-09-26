Advertisement
    By Dan Burgin
    Fri, 26/09/2025 - 22:57
    XRP Records Insane 63,500% Liquidation Imbalance, Ethereum and Bitcoin Plunge in $400 Million Bloodbath, 2 Billion Dogecoin Bought in 48 Hours — Crypto News Digest
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    XRP suffers hefty long liquidations despite minimal price drop

    XRP explodes 63,500% in just one hour in abnormal liquidation imbalance.

    • Key liquidation data. $635,000 worth of XRP longs liquidated.

    XRP liquidations reached a figure that speaks for itself: $635,000 worth of longs were erased versus just $1,000 worth of shorts, as per CoinGlass. This works out to a ratio of 63,500%, which highlights how one-sided the positioning had become.

    The price change was small, though. XRP slipped by around 1%, trading between $2.82 and $2.84, but the leverage behind the longs turned that modest decline into a substantial sell-off. Shorts barely moved, while longs were cleared.

    • Broader market impact. Over $14M in crypto positions were liquidated marketwide in the same hour.

    Across the market, liquidation pressure was heavy but more equally distributed. More than $14 million worth of positions were liquidated within that same hour. Ethereum led with almost $2 million, Bitcoin traders lost over $300,000 and Solana cleared close to half a million. However, none of these assets showed the same distortion between long and short wipes as XRP. 

    Crypto market suffers $400M liquidation in 24 hours

    Cryptocurrency market took $400 million hit after Bitcoin's market course took unexpected turn.

    • Market sell-off. Over $400M liquidated in one day.

    More than $400 million were lost in the past day, making this one of the most severe liquidations the cryptocurrency market has seen in recent weeks. A crucial support level was broken by Bitcoin, which had been trading above $113,000, and it fell toward $111,800, endangering its short-term stability.

    The liquidation heatmap indicates that Ethereum was the most severely affected, with over $178 million liquidated, followed by Bitcoin ($57 million) and Solana ($24 million). Additionally, there were notable forced closures of altcoins like Dogecoin and XRP, which indicated general market weakness.

    • Trader impact. 128K traders liquidated in 24 hours.

    More than 128,000 traders were liquidated overall, with long positions suffering the most wipeouts ($333 million versus $73 million for short positions). This disparity demonstrates how severely overly leveraged bullish wagers were penalized. 

    The majority of liquidations were caused by Hyperliquid and Bybit according to exchange-level data, with Hyperliquid alone recording $62.5 million in positions erased. Following closely behind were Binance and OKX, demonstrating how market stress was widely dispersed across platforms.

    Dogecoin whales accumulate $480M as price tests key support

    Dogecoin millionaires grab $480 million worth of DOGE ahead of potential 25% price rally.

    • Massive whale buying. Dogecoin wallets holding 100M–1B DOGE added 2B DOGE (~$480M) in 48 hours.

    Whales do not sit still when they smell blood in the water, and this week, Dogecoin wallets loaded with between 100 million and one billion coins saw a sudden surge. In just 48 hours, more than two billion DOGE changed hands into these addresses, which is a grab worth around $480 million at today's prices.

    • Price at key level. DOGE currently trades at $0.23–$0.24, near the lower boundary of its rising channel.

    The most important thing here is the price. Dogecoin has dipped since its mid-September spike above $0.30 and is currently trading at around $0.23-$0.24. That is the same zone where it bounced repeatedly over the summer, basically the lower boundary of the rising channel. 

    If you are a trader keeping an eye on the chart, you will know that this is the line that has to hold. The fact that whales picked this exact time to reload looks like it was done on purpose, not just randomly.

    #XRP #Bitcoin #Ethereum #Dogecoin #Bybit #Hyperliquid
