Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    2,000,000,000 Dogecoin Bought in 48 Hours as DOGE Millionaires Reload

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Thu, 25/09/2025 - 8:27
    Dogecoin millionaires grab $480 million worth of DOGE ahead of potential 25% price rally
    Advertisement
    2,000,000,000 Dogecoin Bought in 48 Hours as DOGE Millionaires Reload
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Whales do not sit still when they smell blood in the water, and this week, Dogecoin wallets loaded with between 100 million and one billion coins saw a sudden surge. In just 48 hours, more than two billion DOGE changed hands into these addresses, which is a grab worth around $480 million at today's prices.

    Advertisement

    The most important thing here is the price. Dogecoin has dipped since its mid-September spike above $0.30 and is currently trading at around $0.23-$0.24. That is the same zone where it bounced repeatedly over the summer, basically the lower boundary of the rising channel. 

    If you are a trader keeping an eye on the chart, you will know that this is the line that has to hold. The fact that whales picked this exact time to reload looks like it was done on purpose, not just randomly.

    Advertisement

    Dogecoin ETF with boost 

    New Dogecoin-focused investment product DOGE ETF REX-Osprey has pulled in nearly $8 million across its first four trading days. The biggest inflow came on Monday, $4.3 million when the rest of the market was dropping, followed by $600,000 on Tuesday. 

    HOT Stories
    GAIN Crashes 80% After Abnormal Mint and Dump
    Bye Crypto? Circle Testing Reversible Transactions
    Crypto Market Prediction: Bitcoin (BTC) Fights for $113,000, XRP $2.96 Last Chance, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Still Holds $0.0000122 Hope
    New XRP ATH to Come: Bollinger Bands, Ripple USD Stablecoin Breaks into Top 100, Deutche Bank Issues Bullish Bitcoin Statement — Crypto News Digest

    For a new meme coin ETF, that is serious money, and it is, of course, supportive to the price of the underlying asset, Dogecoin.

    Futures data suggests the pressure cooker is cooling: DOGE liquidations have fallen, meaning fewer forced sellers. The price remains above the 50- and 100-day averages, supporting the bullish structure.

    With rising demand, ETF inflows and favorable technicals, the next target is $0.3076 — the September high, about 25% above the recent low. If Dogecoin clears it, the meme coin story will flip from defensive bounce to breakout attempt.

    #Dogecoin News #Dogecoin #Dogecoin Price Prediction
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    Newslight theme
    Sep 25, 2025 - 6:14
    Solana (SOL) Tumbling to $200 and Not Stopping: Price Scenario
    ByArman Shirinyan
    News
    Sep 25, 2025 - 6:05
    GAIN Crashes 80% After Abnormal Mint and Dump
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Blockchain Life Forum in Dubai on October 28–29. What to expect from the Crypto Event of the Year?
    BTCC Exchange Partners with NBA All-Star Jaren Jackson Jr. to Inspire Smarter Moves in Sports and Crypto
    The Digital Euro vs. Stablecoins: The Future of Money Is Debated at MERGE Madrid
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Sep 25, 2025 - 8:27
    2,000,000,000 Dogecoin Bought in 48 Hours as DOGE Millionaires Reload
    Alex Dovbnya
    News, light theme
    Sep 25, 2025 - 6:14
    Solana (SOL) Tumbling to $200 and Not Stopping: Price Scenario
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 25, 2025 - 6:05
    GAIN Crashes 80% After Abnormal Mint and Dump
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD