Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    XRP Prints 707,000,000 in 24 Hours: Is This Enough?

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Tue, 9/12/2025 - 12:17
    XRP's network performance is certainly showing a specific level of dominance that occurred after the introduction of ETFs.
    Advertisement
    XRP Prints 707,000,000 in 24 Hours: Is This Enough?
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    We cannot just ignore the structural shift revealed by XRP’s on-chain and market behavior over the past month. With the start of ETF trading for XRP, the asset is transitioning into a new liquidity regime, in which abrupt increases in exchange activity are the new norm rather than an anomaly. Price structure, market depth and network metrics are already showing this shift.

    XRP's shift continues

    The payment-count data, which is in the upper end of its recent one-month range, consistently demonstrates high throughput. Despite price weakness, XRP continues to process nearly a million transactions daily, indicating stable underlying demand. 

    Article image
    XRP/USDT Chart by TradingView

    Payment volume, a much more erratic indicator, has shown regular significant spikes, particularly on Nov. 14, as well as late November and early December. These spikes, which frequently coincide with times of higher exchange volume, are indicative of spikes in high-value transfers.

    HOT Stories
    Morning Crypto Report: Ripple CTO Says XRP Holdings Are Undervalued, Andrew Tate Declares He's 'Huge on Bitcoin,' Solana Drops Rare XRP Mention
    Shiba Inu Whale Activity Hits Highest Level Since June
    Crypto Market Prediction: No Bitcoin, $100,000 Next Time, Is Shiba Inu (SHIB) Wearing Bull Horns Again? XRP Becoming Dominant
    Crypto Market Bill Stalled Again

    Waiting for XRP's confirmation

    This is significant because institutional desks and automated arbitrageurs are a completely new class of liquidity participants introduced by ETF trading. Instead of slow organic trends, their activity tends to produce abrupt, erratic exchange flows. Exchange liquidity spikes are therefore becoming a reality for XRP, and investors should anticipate that these spikes will distort conventional metrics more frequently in the future.

    Advertisement

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Mon, 12/08/2025 - 14:46
    Ripple Officially Lands $500 Million From Wall Street: What Does It Mean for XRP?
    ByGamza Khanzadaev

    XRP is still trapped in its declining channel in terms of price. Long-term structure is still dominated by sellers, but the channel’s lower boundary holds, indicating a weakening of bearish pressure. The market’s wait-and-see attitude is highlighted by the RSI staying flat in the mid-40s, indicating neither oversold nor overbought conditions. The notion that the price is coiling for an increase in volatility is supported by the overall downward trend in volume.

    When combined, these indicators suggest that the market is getting ready for more significant liquidity shocks as ETF volumes rise. ETF arbitrage, rebalancing or custodial movement are common causes of spikes in exchange holdings or payments, which should no longer be automatically interpreted as accumulation or distribution.

    #XRP #XRP Price Analysis
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Dec 9, 2025 - 12:05
    1 Week to Go: Key Date Announced for XRP Futures Traders
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Dec 9, 2025 - 11:24
    Morning Crypto Report: Ripple CTO Says XRP Holdings Are Undervalued, Andrew Tate Declares He's 'Huge on Bitcoin,' Solana Drops Rare XRP Mention
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Baltex Launches BTC to XMR Private Swaps
    TrustLinq Seeks to Solve Cryptocurrency’s Multi-Billion Dollar Usability Problem
    Moca Network Launches MocaProof Beta, the Digital Identity Verification and Reward Platform
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Dec 9, 2025 - 12:17
    XRP Prints 707,000,000 in 24 Hours: Is This Enough?
    Arman Shirinyan
    News
    Dec 9, 2025 - 12:05
    1 Week to Go: Key Date Announced for XRP Futures Traders
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Dec 9, 2025 - 11:24
    Morning Crypto Report: Ripple CTO Says XRP Holdings Are Undervalued, Andrew Tate Declares He's 'Huge on Bitcoin,' Solana Drops Rare XRP Mention
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD