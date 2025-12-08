Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Ripple CEO Spotlights Groundbreaking XRP ETF Milestone

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Mon, 8/12/2025 - 18:31
    XRP ETFs have smashed $1 million the fastest since Ethereum (ETH) ETFs .
    Advertisement
    Ripple CEO Spotlights Groundbreaking XRP ETF Milestone
    Cover image via www.youtube.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse has taken to the X social media network to note that XRP ETFs have become the fastest products to reach $1 billion in assets under management (AUM) in the U.S. since Ethereum-based ones. 

    Advertisement

    According to Garlinghouse, there is pent-up demand for regulated crypto products.

    With platforms like Vanguard enabling access to these ETFs through traditional retirement and brokerage accounts, millions of Americans can now get exposure to cryptocurrencies.

    HOT Stories
    BREAKING: Strategy Announces Biggest Bitcoin Purchase in Months
    Morning Crypto Report: XRP Rockets 625% Over Ethereum in ETF Inflows, Strategy Will Not Sell Bitcoin Until 2065: CEO, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Finally Ready to Delete a Zero
    XRP Poised for 16% Move on Triangle Breakout
    McGlone: Bitcoin Likely Below $84K by Year-End

    As reported by U.Today, Garlinghouse recently predicted that the overall share of crypto within the ETF market will increase significantly. The Ripple CEO had rejected the notion that the recent ETF enthusiasm was merely hype. 

    Advertisement

    Current leaders 

    A total of 477.93 million XRP is currently held in custody across several U.S. crypto ETFs. 

    Canary Capital leads the group, holding 166.1 million XRP, the largest amount among the ETFs. 

    Grayscale follows with 104 million XRP, then Bitwise with 91.8 million, Franklin Templeton with 63 million, and REX-Osprey with 53 million XRP. Combined, these five ETF issuers account for the full 477.93 million XRP currently locked in ETFs.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Mon, 12/08/2025 - 14:46
    Ripple Officially Lands $500 Million From Wall Street: What Does It Mean for XRP?
    ByGamza Khanzadaev

    The combined daily trading volume for XRP ETFs is roughly $14.98 million at press time.  

    Franklin Templeton’s XRPZ leads with $4.57 million traded (201.75K shares), followed by Canary Capital’s XRPC at $4.17 million (187.95K shares). Bitwise XRP has $3.40 million traded (145.50K shares), REX-Osprey XRPR is at $1.79 million (104.50K shares), and Grayscale GXRP has the remaining portion of the volume.

    #Ripple News #Brad Garlinghouse
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Dec 8, 2025 - 17:22
    SEC Closes Investigation Into Ondo Finance
    ByCaroline Amosun
    News
    Dec 8, 2025 - 16:51
    Key Reason Why Bitcoin Isn’t at $20K Named by Bloomberg
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Moca Network Launches MocaProof Beta, the Digital Identity Verification and Reward Platform
    SemiLiquid Unveils Programmable Credit Protocol, Built with Avalanche, Advancing Institutional Credit on Tokenised Collateral
    MNEE: Building the Next-Generation Infrastructure for Digital Dollar Mobility
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Dec 8, 2025 - 18:31
    Ripple CEO Spotlights Groundbreaking XRP ETF Milestone
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Dec 8, 2025 - 17:22
    SEC Closes Investigation Into Ondo Finance
    Caroline Amosun
    News
    Dec 8, 2025 - 16:51
    Key Reason Why Bitcoin Isn’t at $20K Named by Bloomberg
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD