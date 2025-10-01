AdvertisementAdvert.
    Original U.Today article

    XRP Price Analysis for October 1

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Wed, 1/10/2025 - 14:37
    Can growth of XRP lead to test of $3 zone soon?
    XRP Price Analysis for October 1
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    October has started with market growth, according to CoinMarketCap.

    XRP/USD

    The rate of XRP has gone up by 3% over the past day.

    Despite today's rise, the price of XRP keeps looking bullish on the hourly chart. 

    If bulls can hold the initiative and the resistance breakout occurs, the upward move is likely to continue to the $3 zone.

    On the longer time frame, the rate of XRP is on its way to the resistance. If the daily bar closes around current prices or above them, traders may see a test of the $3 zone soon.

    From the midterm point of view, the situation is less bullish. The price is within the previous candle, which means none of the sides is dominating at the moment. In this case, sideways trading in the area of $2.80-$3 is the most likely scenario

    XRP is trading at $2.9402 at press time.

    #XRP Price Analysis
