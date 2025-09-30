Solana (SOL) Price Analysis for September 30

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The market is back to red again, according to CoinStats.

SOL chart by CoinStats

SOL/USD

The price of Solana (SOL) has declined by 1.11% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of SOL is looking bearish as it is approaching the local support of $205.56. If its breakout occurs, the accumulated energy might be enough for a move to the $204 zone.

Image by TradingView

On the longer time frame, bulls have failed to maintain the upward move after yesterday's bullish bar's closure.

If the daily candle closes around the current price or below it, the decline is likely to continue to the $200 area shortly.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, traders should pay attention to the weekly bar's closure in terms of the $194.19 level. If it settles around that level, the accumulated energy might be enough for a further decline to the $180-$200 range.

SOL is trading at $206.70 at press time.