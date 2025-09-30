Binance Coin (BNB) Price Analysis for September 30

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The market is mainly falling today, according to CoinStats.

Top coins by CoinStats

BNB/USD

The rate of Binance Coin (BNB) has declined by 0.52% since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of BNB is testing the support of $1,003. If a bounce back does not happen, there is a high probability of seeing a level breakout, followed by a drop to the $990 zone.

Image by TradingView

On the daily time frame, the rate of the native exchange coin has once again bounced off the resistance of $1,034.

If the bar closes around current prices, bears may seize the initiative, which may lead to a more profound decrease to the $960-$980 area.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the situation is less clear. The price is far from key levels, which means none of the sides is dominating. In this regard, traders should pay attention to the interim zone of $1,000. If bulls lose it, the correction may lead to the test of the $900-$920 range.

BNB is trading at $1,004 at press time.