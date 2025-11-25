XRP to $7? New Best Scenario Price Prediction Just Dropped

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The new $7 call on the XRP price landed right at the moment that market participants started treating the $2 line as the only level that decides whether this entire breakout idea even exists.

Advertisement

The setup comes from a fresh two-week chart showing XRP building what analyst Ali Martinez calls a right-angled ascending triangle, which in simple terms means the top trendline keeps drifting upward while the base stays flat. If that base holds, the price has enough room to run into levels nobody was willing to put on record a month ago.

The chart marks December as the point when the pattern either confirms or collapses because the XRP price has now touched that $2 shelf several times without breaking it, and that repetition alone is what keeps the bullish case valid.

XRP millionaires cash out

On-chain data completes the picture in a very market-specific way. While XRP gained around 17% over the last 72 hours, wallets holding between 1,000,000 and 10,000,000 XRP dumped more than 180,000,000 tokens into the rally, a classic profit-taking move from mid-tier whales that usually appears when the price tests a key support or resistance band.

Advertisement

The fact that the selling did not drag XRP back under $2 is why this forecast even has traction today.

The dotted projection on the chart shows a move from $2 to $3.50, fight through $4.20, touch $4.80, get rejected once and then extend into a vertical final leg that sends XRP near $7 by early spring if the wedge or triangle plays out cleanly.

Everything returns to the same point: $2 holds and the market gets its most aggressive upside map since 2021, but if $2 breaks — the entire forecast evaporates on impact.