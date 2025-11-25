Advertisement
    XRP to $7? New Best Scenario Price Prediction Just Dropped

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Tue, 25/11/2025 - 13:00
    XRP's new $7 scenario just landed, with a chart that places the focus on one thing: the $2 level staying strong long enough for the triangle breakout to fire in full.
    XRP to $7? New Best Scenario Price Prediction Just Dropped
    The new $7 call on the XRP price landed right at the moment that market participants started treating the $2 line as the only level that decides whether this entire breakout idea even exists.

    The setup comes from a fresh two-week chart showing XRP building what analyst Ali Martinez calls a right-angled ascending triangle, which in simple terms means the top trendline keeps drifting upward while the base stays flat. If that base holds, the price has enough room to run into levels nobody was willing to put on record a month ago.

    Article image
    Source: Ali Martinez

    The chart marks December as the point when the pattern either confirms or collapses because the XRP price has now touched that $2 shelf several times without breaking it, and that repetition alone is what keeps the bullish case valid.

    XRP millionaires cash out

    On-chain data completes the picture in a very market-specific way. While XRP gained around 17% over the last 72 hours, wallets holding between 1,000,000 and 10,000,000 XRP dumped more than 180,000,000 tokens into the rally, a classic profit-taking move from mid-tier whales that usually appears when the price tests a key support or resistance band. 

    The fact that the selling did not drag XRP back under $2 is why this forecast even has traction today.

    The dotted projection on the chart shows a move from $2 to $3.50, fight through $4.20, touch $4.80, get rejected once and then extend into a vertical final leg that sends XRP near $7 by early spring if the wedge or triangle plays out cleanly.

    Everything returns to the same point: $2 holds and the market gets its most aggressive upside map since 2021, but if $2 breaks — the entire forecast evaporates on impact.

