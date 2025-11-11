Thursday on Track to Be Big Day for XRP Holders

Eric Balchunas, Bloomberg's chief ETF expert, claims that Canary Capital's spot XRP exchange-traded fund could launch as early as Thursday or even tomorrow.

This comes after the issuer filed a Form 8-A with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which is a registration that makes it possible for the product's shares to be listed on a securities exchange.

Recently, Canary also removed a "delaying amendment" from its S-1 filing to ensure the automatic approval of the amendment.

The digital-asset investment firm originally filed to launch an XRP ETF on Oct. 8, 2024, becoming one of the first issuers to do so alongside Bitwise.

The SEC publicly acknowledged the filing submitted by the Cboe BZX Exchange on behalf of Canary Capital, which was then followed by several delays.

ETF momentum

As reported by U.Today, several other issuers, including $1.5 trillion financial behemoth Franklin Templeton, are gearing up to launch their spot ETFs.

Despite the growing momentum, the XRP price remains mostly stagnant, currently trading at $2.45, according to CoinGecko data.