AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    XRP Makes Comeback Against Bitcoin, Is $3 Retest Coming?

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Wed, 15/10/2025 - 16:04
    XRP looking at staging major rebound after achieving uptick against Bitcoin
    Advertisement
    XRP Makes Comeback Against Bitcoin, Is $3 Retest Coming?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    XRP, which suffered a 13.27% drop in value over the last seven days, is posting a recovery. The coin has climbed approximately 3% against Bitcoin in the past 24 hours as market sentiment shifted amid short-term bullish signals.

    Advertisement

    Can ETF speculation support XRP price recovery?

    XRP’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicates that the asset is not oversold. However, the challenge for market activity is that investors have pulled back, and volume is at a massively low level. It is currently down by 30.4% at $5.72 billion despite the hype about upcoming developments like possible exchange-traded fund (ETF) approval.

    Notably, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has upcoming deadlines to approve the spot XRP ETF this October. Many anticipated that XRP volume would be up as investors engage in a last-minute frenzy to accumulate ahead of a possible approval.

    However, recent insights from market watchers suggest that the deadline is just procedural and not indicative of the project launch date. Additionally, many expect that the U.S. government shutdown might affect when the SEC will decide on XRP.

    This might be responsible for the lag in volume, even as price outperforms the leading crypto coin by a significant 3%.

    As of this writing, XRP is changing hands at $2.48, which represents a 1.5% increase in the last 24 hours. It earlier hit an intraday peak of $2.53 before slipping due to a lack of engagement from market participants. The coin’s ability to find stability above $2.50 could determine its next trajectory.

    Historical Trends Suggest XRP to $5 in November

    Primarily, for XRP to reclaim the $3 level, it has to retest the $2.70 - $2.80 sell zone, where it is likely to encounter huge resistance. If ecosystem bulls show support for the coin, it could catalyze the price outlook and push it to $3.0.

    Interestingly, XRP’s current volatility might be a result of historical precedence and not limited to market volatility. As per Cryptorank data, the asset has always struggled in October despite the broader crypto market’s expected ‘Uptober’ rally.

    Over the last 12 years, XRP’s average growth rate in the month stands at -5.22%. It has only managed to close green five out of 12 times. The data reveals that XRP might continue to fluctuate for the remaining two weeks in October and break out in November.

    The coin has an average growth rate of 88% in November, and if XRP posts such an increase, it could soar to between $4.70 and $5. 

    #XRP #Bitcoin
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Oct 15, 2025 - 15:56
    CZ: Binance Never Delisted XRP
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 15, 2025 - 15:22
    Don't Get Fooled by $2.5 XRP, Bollinger Bands Warn
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    xMoney Launches $XMN on Sui, Expands Listings Across Global Exchanges
    Chainwire Earns 8 Badges in G2’s Fall 2025 Grid® Reports for Press Release Distribution”
    LX, the world's first platform for the deep integration of crypto and real-world finance, is about to launch, ushering in a new era of multi-chain transactions.
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Oct 15, 2025 - 16:04
    XRP Makes Comeback Against Bitcoin, Is $3 Retest Coming?
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 15, 2025 - 15:56
    CZ: Binance Never Delisted XRP
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 15, 2025 - 15:22
    Don't Get Fooled by $2.5 XRP, Bollinger Bands Warn
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all