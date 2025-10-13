AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    XRP Drops 19% in Crucial Metric as Price Fails to Retrieve $3 Level

    By Caroline Amosun
    Mon, 13/10/2025 - 19:39
    XRP burns declined to 449
    Advertisement
    XRP Drops 19% in Crucial Metric as Price Fails to Retrieve $3 Level
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    XRP has remained at its lowest levels since last month as on-chain activities continue to show signs of weakness. 

    While there has yet to be any major improvement in the metric, data from on-chain analytics platform XRPSCAN shows that only 449 XRP has been burned as fees in the last 24 hours.

    Per the data, XRP has seen its burns fall to 449, after recording a modest 556 the previous day — marking a 19.26% decline in burn activity over the last day. Notably, this represents the lowest level recorded since the beginning of the month.

    HOT Stories
    XRP Holders Didn't Panic Despite 50% Price Drop, Peter Brandt Issues Bullish Verdict on Bitcoin (BTC), Shiba Inu (SHIB) Back in 2023 — Crypto News Digest
    13 Years Strong: XRP on the Verge of 100 Million Ledgers
    Morning Crypto Report: Bitcoin to Lose 50% Against Gold? SEC to Decide on 6 XRP ETFs in 5 Days, Binance Announces $283 Million Repayment
    Gold Is Beating Bitcoin, But Pompliano Calls It 'Disastrous Investment'

    XRP fails to retrieve $3

    Although XRP is currently trading in the green amid the broader crypto market rally, the drop in its burn rate comes as it continues to struggle below the $3 price level, failing to regain the bullish momentum seen earlier in the month despite the “Uptober” hype.

    Advertisement

    While the plunge in XRP’s burn metric has coincided with a notable decrease in its payment volume, it is increasingly evident that activity on the XRP Ledger has slowed significantly as momentum continues to fade.

    Further data shows that the total volume of payment transactions involving XRP stands at 567,227,061 as of today — a massive decrease from over 670 million recorded yesterday.

    While this measures the XRP transferred from one account to another, it appears that traders’ engagement on the XRP Ledger has slowed amid recurring market uncertainties.

    XRP price surges 3% 

    Although XRP has shown modest price gains over the last 24 hours, it has failed to regain investor confidence, as it has yet to recover levels reached prior to the latest price dip.

    After starting the month with notable daily gains, with its price trading steadily above the crucial $3 mark, XRP suddenly saw a massive slump last weekend. The sharp decline sent XRP to a multi-month low, with its price falling below $2.

    While it has since returned to the $2 zone amid a broader market resurgence, XRP is still struggling to reclaim its crucial price levels.

    Over the last day, data from CoinMarketCap shows that XRP has surged by 3.32%, with its price trading at $2.61 as of writing time.

    With the countdown to the highly anticipated XRP ETF launch currently on hold — coinciding with plunging on-chain activity — investors have become increasingly doubtful about XRP hitting the $3.6 target anytime soon.

    #XRP #XRP ETF #XRP Price Prediction #XRPL
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    Crypto News Digest
    Oct 13, 2025 - 18:50
    XRP Holders Didn't Panic Despite 50% Price Drop, Peter Brandt Issues Bullish Verdict on Bitcoin (BTC), Shiba Inu (SHIB) Back in 2023 — Crypto News Digest
    ByDan Burgin
    News
    Oct 13, 2025 - 18:22
    Saylor’s Strategy Buys Bitcoin Again, But Less This Time
    ByCaroline Amosun
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    ViaBTC Unveils Enhanced Collateralized Loan Service for Global Miners
    Global Blockchain Show 2025 to Spotlight Web3 Innovation in Abu Dhabi
    Tapbit Delivers a Strong Presence at TOKEN2049 Singapore
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Oct 13, 2025 - 19:39
    XRP Drops 19% in Crucial Metric as Price Fails to Retrieve $3 Level
    Alex Dovbnya
    Crypto News Digest
    Oct 13, 2025 - 18:50
    XRP Holders Didn't Panic Despite 50% Price Drop, Peter Brandt Issues Bullish Verdict on Bitcoin (BTC), Shiba Inu (SHIB) Back in 2023 — Crypto News Digest
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 13, 2025 - 18:22
    Saylor’s Strategy Buys Bitcoin Again, But Less This Time
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all