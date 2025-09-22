XRP Ledger Issues Important Migration Alert for Validators: Details

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

A crucial migration alert has been issued to XRP Ledger validators. As part of the migration of assets from the old XRPL Foundation (now known as Inclusive Financial Technology Foundation) to the new XRPL Foundation, the old XRPL Foundation’s published UNL, known as the default UNL or dUNL, is also being migrated.

With the new XRPL Foundation UNL currently active, validators whose XRP Ledger node currently trusts the UNL published by the old XRP Ledger Foundation are urged to migrate to it by making some changes to their rippled configuration.

Failure to switch or update to the new settings might cause validator nodes to stop loading the XRPL Foundation’s trusted validators list from Sept. 30, 2025, and entirely on Jan. 18, 2026, when the now-deprecated UNL expires.

For validators, if their rippled configuration remains unupdated within these timelines, the node could stop connecting to the network if it relies exclusively on the (old) UNL published by the XRPL Foundation. Also, there is a chance of disruption if referencing the old foundation list along with other lists, which makes the migration of the utmost importance.

‼️ Very Important.



The XRP Ledger Foundation dUNL migration deadline is approaching.



Please make sure you have the new validator list and keys to continue using it. https://t.co/uSoWDZKKBd — Vet 🏴‍☠️ (@Vet_X0) September 22, 2025

Vet, a dUNL validator on the XRP Ledger, shared this crucial information in an X post, noting that the XRP Ledger Foundation dUNL migration deadline is approaching — it is only eight days away.

mXRP goes live

In a recent tweet, Axelar Network announced mXRP, a new yield-bearing liquid staked token that kickstarts DeFi on XRPL and unlocks up to 10% APY for XRP holders.

Midas, in partnership with Interop Labs, has announced the launch of mXRP on the Axelar network, a first-of-its-kind tokenized exposure product offering XRP-denominated yield strategies.

The mXRP token is issued on the new XRPL EVM through audited smart contracts. The XRP asset is bridged into the protocol through Axelar, which enables tokenization across over 80 blockchains, broadening access to mXRP.

XRP was trading at $2.84 at press time.