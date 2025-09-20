AdvertisementAdvert.
    11 More Days for Major XRP Ledger Amendment: Details

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Sat, 20/09/2025 - 10:35
    XRP Ledger has also crossed 7 million accounts
    According to XRPScan data, 11 more days are left for the major XRP Ledger amendment "Multi-Purpose Tokens" to activate after achieving majority this week.

    XLS-33 Multi-Purpose Tokens (MPT) amendment is currently in its 14-day activation period, with its expected activation date being Oct. 1, 2025.

    After an amendment voted on has achieved majority, it must hold more than 80% support for two weeks; once this is achieved, the amendment passes and the change applies to subsequent ledger versions.

    XLS-33, the MPTokensV1 amendment, implements a new type of fungible token called a Multi-Purpose Token (MPT). This token type is optimized to be used for common token use cases such as stablecoins and is intended to avoid some of the complexity peculiar to XRP Ledger's existing fungible tokens, which are held in bidirectional trust lines.

    A key feature of MPTs is the ability to store their metadata directly on the XRPL blockchain. Once set, the metadata is immutable. Unlike trust lines, MPTs do not represent bidirectional debt relationships and offer a less complicated conceptual model than trust lines. MPTs are different from IOUs, while the latter are represented by trustlines and have bilateral debt relationships, MPTs use a simpler, unilateral relationship captured by an MPToken object.

    MPTs are intended to be complementary to IOUs. While there might be use cases where either MPTs or IOUs might be suitable, there might likely be a need for both in the long term.

    XRP Ledger crosses 7 million active accounts

    As reported by XRPScan, the number of accounts active on XRP Ledger has crossed the 7 million mark.

    This milestone coincides with the launch of the first ETF offering exposure to spot XRP in the U.S., XRPR by digital asset manager Rex Osprey. XRPR took off on a good start, trading $37.7 million on its first day.

    In the past day alone, 3,957 new accounts were created, according to XRPScan data. Coinbase recently reported that in just one month, SOL and XRP perpetual-style futures have scaled exponentially, reaching $1.9 billion in notional volume and 1.6 million contracts traded.

    #XRPL #XRP
