XRP Price Analysis for November 23

Bulls are trying to return to the game on the last day of the week, according to CoinMarketCap.

XRP/USD

The rate of XRP has risen by almost 7% since yesterday. Over the last week, the price has fallen by 10.44%.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of XRP is going down after setting a local resistance at $2.0760. If the daily bar closes far from that mark, the correction is likely to continue to the $2 zone.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, neither side is dominating as the rate is far from the key support and resistance levels.

In this case, the sideways trading in the range of $1.90-$2.10 is the more likely scenario over the next few days.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the situation is similar. If the weekly bar closes near its low, the correction may lead to a test of the $1.50 zone by the end of the month.

XRP is trading at $2.0258 at press time.