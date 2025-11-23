Advertisement
    XRP Price Analysis for November 23

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Sun, 23/11/2025 - 13:23
    Can bulls keep the rate of XRP above $2 until the end of the week?.
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Bulls are trying to return to the game on the last day of the week, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    XRP/USD

    The rate of XRP has risen by almost 7% since yesterday. Over the last week, the price has fallen by 10.44%.

    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of XRP is going down after setting a local resistance at $2.0760. If the daily bar closes far from that mark, the correction is likely to continue to the $2 zone.

    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, neither side is dominating as the rate is far from the key support and resistance levels.

    In this case, the sideways trading in the range of $1.90-$2.10 is the more likely scenario over the next few days.

    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the situation is similar. If the weekly bar closes near its low, the correction may lead to a test of the $1.50 zone by the end of the month.

    XRP is trading at $2.0258 at press time.

