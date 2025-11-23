Advertisement
    Morning Crypto Report: Dogecoin and SHIB 'Santa Rally' Ready? XRP May Hit $5 Thanks to ETF Launch, Bitcoin Bulls Win Back $37 Million

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Sun, 23/11/2025 - 12:59
    Weekly crypto closing approaches with DOGE and SHIB flashing that familiar year-end setup, XRP riding ETF demand toward a possible $5 and Bitcoin bulls winning back $37 million in liquidations.
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The crypto market heads into the final full week of November with a setup that looks nothing like the exhaustion you would expect after two months of pressure and instead resembles one of those rare transition points where historical seasonality, ETF inflows and liquidation imbalances collide to produce conditions traders tend to underestimate until they see the big-time move.

    TL;DR

    • DOGE and SHIB show statistical conditions for a "Santa Rally."
    • XRP ETF absorption places a path toward $5 on the table.
    • Bitcoin bulls recaptured $37 million in liquidations despite a tough week.

    Price history for DOGE and SHIB hints at "Santa Rally" opportunity

    Historical seasonality for DOGE and SHIB is one of those things everyone stops talking about until it suddenly becomes relevant again. DOGE, being the older and more "grown-up" meme asset, usually enters December with one of the most reliable year-end patterns on the entire retail side of the market.

    CryptoRank’s table shows the same thing every cycle: the November-December block delivers green far more often than it does not, with multiple years printing triple-digit moves or at least very clean recoveries from whatever damage the fall did before that.

    Article image
    Source: TradingView

    This is important because DOGE spent most of 2025 moving sideways inside a long, dull structure while still managing to keep a year-to-date gain of around 23%. Historically, this exact part of the calendar is where DOGE either snaps upward with a real move or resets just enough to let new capital in, which is exactly what happened last year when it ran for several weeks straight and only cooled off once January arrived.

    SHIB has the same timing but a completely different volatility shape. Its extreme month is still October 2021 with that absurd +833.6%, yet even in calmer years the back end of Q4 tends to tilt positive. The Shiba Inu coin is down about 57% this year, which means it does not need much — just a slight improvement in liquidity or a small sentiment shift — to flip into a recovery leg.

    Put both charts together and the picture is obvious. DOGE held green across the year, SHIB bled nonstop, but both opened their rally windows at the same moment 12 months ago. That is why the "Santa Rally" idea is being taken seriously again.

    XRP to $5? Here's how XRP ETF demand can make it real

    XRP continues to hold the $1.90 zone, which capped the entire 2021 bull run and has since become one of the main liquidity bases of this cycle. The market has pushed XRP into this area four times this year, and each time, the bounce was fast enough to demonstrate substantial support, rather than the superficial support that traders pretend to care about.

    The ETF angle changes the whole structure: spot ETFs could remove 4-5 billion XRP from circulation by the end of the year if inflows continue. Canary Capital picked up more than $281 million worth of XRP in its first week. This means that the next issuers — Franklin Templeton, Grayscale and 21Shares — will likely absorb far more once their products launch.

    Combined, ETF flows could exceed Canary's by roughly tenfold. Under that setup, the path toward $5 becomes the main recovery scenario, not an overly optimistic prediction. A weaker inflow phase keeps XRP near $3.20, while a very strong inflow opens the door to prices above $6.00.

    Article image
    XRP/USD by TradingView

    The chart supports this idea. RSI sits around 37, placing XRP at the lower edge of its long-term channel without breaking any major trend. With the key liquidity floor at $1.90 and ETF demand increasing, XRP enters December with one of the cleanest asymmetric setups in the large-cap group.

    Bitcoin bulls trigger $37 million liquidation imbalance

    According to CoinGlassBitcoin saw $56.8 million in liquidations over the last 24 hours, with only $9.85 million coming from longs and everything else hitting shorts, which is a strange outcome considering the asset spent the entire week under pressure, dropped 8.78% at one point and even touched $80,600 before the market caught its breath again.

    Despite all the stress, headlines and red candles, bulls still walked away with about $37 million reclaimed through short liquidations, and the price managed to rebound toward $85,900 in the same window, turning what looked like another heavy week into a setup where the lower $80,000 area acts more like a liquidity trap for aggressive shorts than an actual breakdown.

    Article image
    Source: CoinGlass

    The overall picture is that short-side pressure is far more fragile than the chart suggests, and the liquidation map reinforces that by showing clusters building exactly where shorts keep entering and getting flushed. Even though Bitcoin still sits inside a difficult environment, this pattern — bullish liquidations into a red weekly structure — rarely comes without some kind of positioning reset under the surface.

    Crypto market outlook

    DOGE and SHIB continue to show seasonal patterns that often lead to cleaner rallies late in the year, XRP reacts more to ETF mechanics than sentiment, and Bitcoin’s liquidation profile leans slightly in favor of buyers even after a tough week. These elements shape the final stretch of November and set the early-December tone.

    • Bitcoin (BTC): Holding $85,900 rebound while $80,600-$82,000 stays in the liquidity zone. Needs $90,000 to flip bias.
    • XRP: Trading near $2.03-$2.10 after defending $1.90 again. ETF flows keep $2.20-$2.24 as the first upside gate.
    • Shiba Inu (SHIB): Sitting around -57% YTD, any move through $0.00000890-$0.00000900 opens its seasonal recovery window.

    #SHIB #Shiba Inu #Dogecoin #XRP #Bitcoin #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #XRP News #Bitcoin News #Dogecoin News
