    New 'Spot' XRP ETF Records Largest Natural Day 1 Volume of 2025

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Fri, 19/09/2025 - 4:58
    An XRP ETF has stunned market observers with more than $38 million in first-day volume
    New 'Spot' XRP ETF Records Largest Natural Day 1 Volume of 2025
    Cover image via U.Today
    According to Bloomberg ETF expert Eric Balchunas, REX-Osprey's XRPR ETF secured nearly $38 million in volume during its very first day of trading. 

    The term "natural" refers to trading driven by actual investors as opposed to artificial volume. 

    The  XRPR ETF has managed to edge out Dan IVES Wedbush AI Revolution ETF (IVES), a tech-focused ETF related to semiconductors and artificial intelligence, as the biggest organic launch of 2025. 

    New 'Spot' XRP ETF Records Largest Natural Day 1 Volume of 2025
    Crypto Market Prediction: Can XRP Hit $4.20? Bitcoin Eyes $130,000 All-Time High, Dogecoin ETF Could Spark Meme Coin Euphoria
    Bitcoin Price Reacts to Fed's Rate Cut, XRP Futures Options to Go Live on CME, Top Trader Moves Ethereum to Binance — Crypto News Digest
    Critical Chrome Exploit Could Drain Your Crypto, CTO of French Hardware Wallet Giant Warns

    Spot ETF expectations 

    Of course, it should be noted that XRPR is an unorthodox spot ETF given that it does not have to go through the usual SEC approval process due to its unusual structure: it is a trust-like product with synthetic exposure. 

    That said, this level of demand is a good sign for an “onslaught” of 33 Act ETFs that are coming soon. 

    The list of issuers that are vying to launch spot XRP ETFs includes Franklin Templeton, Bitwise, and Canary Capital. 

    Dogecoin ETF makes top 5 

    While the new XRP ETF is undoubtedly stealing the spotlight with its successful debut, Rex-Osprey’s Dogecoin (DOJE) ETF also recorded decent numbers during the first day, showing that there is demand even for whimsical meme coins. 

    With $17 million in first-day volume, this is one of the top 5 launches of 2025. 

    To put this into perspective, more than 700 ETFs have already launched this year. 

