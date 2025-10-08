XRP Drops Out of Top 3, Dogecoin Creator Breaks Silence on Bitcoin (BTC) Price, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Sees 70% Spike in 48 Hours — Crypto News Digest

Advertisement

BNB surpasses XRP to reclaim third spot by market cap

BNB has now pushed XRP out of the top three.

Market shift. Binance coin has overtaken XRP to become the third-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization.

The Ripple-linked XRP cryptocurrency is no longer among the top three biggest cryptocurrencies by market cap, according to CoinGecko data. BNB has knocked XRP from the podium following a massive rally.

Performance gap. BNB has rallied 26% in the past week, far outpacing Bitcoin’s 9.6% gain and XRP’s 4.2% advance.

The two tokens are currently worth $178.3 billion and $178.2 billion, respectively, according to the most recent data. The native token of crypto exchange behemoth Binance is now up by as much as 26% over the past week.

It has vastly outperformed Bitcoin (9.6%) and other major altcoins. XRP, in comparison, is up by only a relatively modest 4.2%.

Advertisement

Dogecoin cofounder Billy Markus reacts to Bitcoin surge with viral meme

Billy Markus describes this bull run with a bespoke meme.

Dogecoin creator’s reaction. Billy Markus (Shibetoshi Nakamoto) responded to Bitcoin surpassing $125,000 with humor instead of analysis.

Billy Markus, the programmer who cofounded Dogecoin and now goes by Shibetoshi Nakamoto on X, found his own way to react to Bitcoin smashing through the $125,000 line. He did not go into any technical details or talk about macro policy.

Instead, he dropped a meme, a half-collapsed building awkwardly supported by wooden beams, with the words "My mental health" on the building and "Bitcoin doing well" on the supports.

Community response. The post resonated widely with crypto traders.

The joke really hit a nerve for anyone who has been through this market. Bitcoin may be hitting record highs, and there are loads of talk about six-figure rallies and ETF flows, but when it comes to the emotional side of things, the story is different.

Shiba Inu sees 70% spike in transactions

Shiba Inu's transactional activity spikes up , signaling a possible price breakout.

On-chain surge. SHIB transactions jumped 70%, signaling renewed network and whale activity.

With a 70% increase in transactions, Shiba Inu showed a proper recovery in both on-chain and technical movement, indicating renewed activity among large holders, possibly whales returning to the market.

A sharp increase in overall network engagement is reflected in the metric, which counts the total number of transactions attempted or completed (regardless of completion), suggesting that substantial capital may be reallocated in anticipation of a potential breakout.

Key resistance. SHIB is once again testing the $0.0000135 level.

Periods of volatility are typically preceded by or coincide with spikes in SHIB’s transaction count, as new market participants join the momentum and large holders shift their positions.

The timing is in line with SHIB’s continuous efforts to break through its upper resistance levels, which are located close to $0.0000135 and have served as a technical and psychological barrier all year long.