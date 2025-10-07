BREAKING: XRP Drops Out of Top 3

The Ripple-linked XRP cryptocurrency is no longer among the top three biggest cryptocurrencies by market cap, according to CoinGecko data.

BNB has knocked XRP from the podium following a massive rally.

JUST IN: $BNB is now ranked #3 by market cap, surpassing both $XRP and $USDT.



Do you think BNB will hold its spot or is it just temporary? pic.twitter.com/WFX0CgHF4U — CoinGecko (@coingecko) October 7, 2025

The two tokens are currently worth $178.3 billion and $178.2 billion, respectively, according to the most recent data.

BNB’s relentless rally

The native token of crypto exchange behemoth Binance is now up by as much as 26% over the past week.

It has vastly outperformed Bitcoin (9.6%) and other major altcoins.

XRP, for comparison, is up by only a relatively modest 4.2%.