The Ripple-linked XRP cryptocurrency is no longer among the top three biggest cryptocurrencies by market cap, according to CoinGecko data.
Advertisement
BNB has knocked XRP from the podium following a massive rally.
The two tokens are currently worth $178.3 billion and $178.2 billion, respectively, according to the most recent data.
Advertisement
BNB’s relentless rally
The native token of crypto exchange behemoth Binance is now up by as much as 26% over the past week.
BREAKING: XRP Drops Out of Top 3
Morning Crypto Report: $610 Million XRP Surprise by Ripple, Bitcoin (BTC) Smashes $126,000 Record, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Faces Survival Questions
Nick Szabo: Ethereum’s Use Cases Don’t Translate Into ETH Value
Crypto Market Prediction: XRP Delivers Legendary Price Pattern, Ethereum (ETH) Consolidates for $4,500, No $150,000 Bitcoin (BTC)?
It has vastly outperformed Bitcoin (9.6%) and other major altcoins.
XRP, for comparison, is up by only a relatively modest 4.2%.