    BREAKING: XRP Drops Out of Top 3

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Tue, 7/10/2025 - 10:37
    BNB has now pushed XRP out of the top three
    BNB has now pushed XRP out of the top three
    The Ripple-linked XRP cryptocurrency is no longer among the top three biggest cryptocurrencies by market cap, according to CoinGecko data

    BNB has knocked XRP from the podium following a massive rally. 

    The two tokens are currently worth $178.3 billion and $178.2 billion, respectively, according to the most recent  data. 

    BNB’s relentless rally 

    The native token of crypto exchange behemoth Binance is now up by as much as 26% over the past week. 

    It has vastly outperformed Bitcoin (9.6%) and other major altcoins. 

    XRP, for comparison, is up by only a relatively modest 4.2%. 

