AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    XRP Demand Surges on Binance, What's Behind It?

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Thu, 6/11/2025 - 15:22
    XRP demand is rising on the world's largest crypto exchange, Binance, as traders rotate into the token while reducing exposure to Bitcoin and Ethereum.
    Advertisement
    XRP Demand Surges on Binance, What's Behind It?
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    XRP, at one point on Thursday, rose as much as 5%, reaching a high of $2.41 before slightly retreating. 

    Advertisement

    According to on-chain data, the rise follows as XRP demand surges on Binance. According to CryptoQuant,  Binance traders are piling into XRP even as BTC and ETH positions unwind.

    CryptoQuant noted in a quicktake post that the last 72 hours on Binance have revealed a dramatic divergence in futures market sentiment among major cryptocurrencies. While traders are aggressively reducing exposure to Bitcoin and Ethereum, they are simultaneously placing bold, bullish bets on XRP, signaling a sharp rotation into the altcoin. 

    HOT Stories
    Morning Crypto Report: $40 Billion Ripple Announces Mastercard Partnership, XRP Risks Losing $2 Amid Abnormal DeFi Activity, Bitcoin Named Safe Haven by Billionaire Ray Dalio
    XRP Ledger Sees Great Uptick in New Wallets
    'No Timeline': Ripple President Says There's No Rush to Go Public
    'Protect Yourself with Bitcoin and Ethereum': 'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Urges Investors to Opt for 'People's Money'

    Binance contributes the largest share of XRP spot trading volumes, with data now revealing its XRP traders are using the slight dips in the markets to add positions, showing conviction that contrasts sharply with the fear gripping BTC and ETH, as revealed in open interest.

    Advertisement

    Fundamentals lining up

    A number of developments have also sparked optimism in the XRP Ledger ecosystem in the last 72 hours. 

    Yesterday, Ripple announced a $500 million strategic investment at a $40 billion valuation from world-class institutional investors led by funds managed by affiliates of Fortress Investment Group, affiliates of Citadel Securities, Pantera Capital, Galaxy Digital, Brevan Howard and Marshall Wace.

    Ripple also announced it was collaborating with Mastercard, WebBank and Gemini to utilize the RLUSD stablecoin on the XRP Ledger to settle fiat credit card transactions on-chain. This follows its earlier announcement of Palisade, a wallet-as-a-service platform. 

    Ripple USD crossed the $1 billion milestone, with XRPL closing its 100 millionth ledger. According to Santiment, XRP Ledger data indicates there were 21,595 new XRP wallets created in a 48-hour span in the past couple of days, the highest level of growth in the last eight months.

    #Binance #XRP News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Nov 6, 2025 - 15:41
    Cathie Wood Trims Bitcoin Price Target by 12% Amid Stablecoin Expansion
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    News
    Nov 6, 2025 - 15:28
    Tom Lee Urges People to Buy the Dip as His $11.53 Billion Ethereum Treasury Faces Pressure
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Toobit Integrates CCXT, Giving Every Trader Access to Professional-Grade Trading Systems
    Leverage Shares by Themes adds GEMI, BLSH, BMNR to leveraged single-stock ETF suite — debuting first-to-market GEMG
    Zama Announces Strategic Acquisition of KKRT Labs to Scale Confidentiality on Public Blockchains
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Nov 6, 2025 - 15:41
    Cathie Wood Trims Bitcoin Price Target by 12% Amid Stablecoin Expansion
    Godfrey Benjamin
    News
    Nov 6, 2025 - 15:28
    Tom Lee Urges People to Buy the Dip as His $11.53 Billion Ethereum Treasury Faces Pressure
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Price Analysis
    Nov 6, 2025 - 15:25
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for November 6
    Denys Serhiichuk
    Show all