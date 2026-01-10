Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Cardano 27,631% Futures Surge Sparks Speculation: Is ADA Ready to Blast Off?

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Sat, 10/01/2026 - 16:43
    Cardano has recorded a 27,631% surge in the futures market, with signals now collectively building up for a major move.
    Advertisement
    Cardano 27,631% Futures Surge Sparks Speculation: Is ADA Ready to Blast Off?
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Cardano saw a 27,631.45% futures volume surge on the Bitmex exchange, sparking attention in the market.

    Advertisement

    According to CoinGlass data, Cardano futures volume rose 27,631.45% in the last 24 hours on the Bitmex crypto exchange, reaching $47.64 million.

    This remains significant, being accompanied by an increase in open interest as it shows that derivatives traders are making moves in the market.

    HOT Stories
    Crypto Market Review: Will Bitcoin Hold $90,000 Over the Weekend? Don't Write XRP off Here, Ethereum (ETH) $3,000+ Surge Plausible
    BNY Taps Ripple Prime to Pioneer Programmable Cash for Big Investors
    Morning Crypto Report: XRP Risks Becoming $2 Stablecoin, Coinbase Reveals 4 Proofs of Crypto Reset, '$10,000 Zcash' Advocate Ends Speculation on ZEC Developers' Scandal
    Ripple-Backed Evernorth to Expand XRPL Adoption

    Open interest reflects the total number of outstanding futures or options contracts in the market, with an increase in open interest suggesting inflow of new money.

    Advertisement

    In the last 24 hours, Cardano's open interest rose nearly 2% (negative the prior day) to $790.3 million.

    At the time of writing, ADA was trading down 0.34% in the last 24 hours to $0.388 and up 0.45% weekly.

    What's next for ADA price?

    Cardano (ADA) saw a strong run at 2026's start, reaching a high of $0.4374 on Jan. 6. The climb allowed Cardano to surpass the daily MA 50 at $0.40 for the first time since early October.

    Advertisement

    However, this price increase has now been reversed, although not completely, with Cardano returning to trade below the daily MA 50. Cardano has marked four straight days of drop since Jan. 6, and will mark its fifth day if today ends in losses.

    ADA's price U-turn might not be far-fetched amid a continued void in liquidity and market depth across the altcoin market following a major liquidation event last October, which wiped out nearly $20 billion in leveraged bets.

    If bulls regain momentum in the markets, ADA will try to reclaim the daily MA 50 at $0.4 as support. If this is achieved, Cardano might target the $0.65 level next, which might open the pathway toward $1.

    The Cardano Constitution requires the establishment of a Net Change Limit (NCL) through a newly submitted proposal, which defines the maximum amount of lovelace that can be withdrawn from the treasury during an outlined period of time. The Net Change Limit will be 350,000,000,000,000 lovelace (350 million ADA), which is the maximum amount that can be withdrawn from the treasury during this specific period and shall not be exceeded.

    #Cardano News #Cardano #Cardano Price Prediction
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Jan 10, 2026 - 16:35
    SHIB Burns Explode Again With 38,043% Surge, What's Next for Price?
    ByCaroline Amosun
    News
    Jan 10, 2026 - 16:26
    Ethereum Meets AI Agents: What Is ERC-8004?
    ByVladislav Sopov
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    BingX introduces BingX TradFi, expanding access to global financial markets
    CoinUp Announces Release Of Its 2025 Report Card：From Growth to Compliance, the Rise of Second-Tier Exchanges
    Money Expo Mexico Announces Its 4th Edition, Returning to Centro Banamex on 18–19 February 2026
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    News
    Jan 10, 2026 - 16:43
    Cardano 27,631% Futures Surge Sparks Speculation: Is ADA Ready to Blast Off?
    article image Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Jan 10, 2026 - 16:35
    SHIB Burns Explode Again With 38,043% Surge, What's Next for Price?
    article image Caroline Amosun
    News
    Jan 10, 2026 - 16:26
    Ethereum Meets AI Agents: What Is ERC-8004?
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Analysis
    Jan 10, 2026 - 15:52
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for January 10
    article image Denys Serhiichuk
    News
    Jan 10, 2026 - 15:45
    Binance's CZ Urges Resilience as US Banks Load Up on Bitcoin
    article image Caroline Amosun
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Jan 10, 2026 - 16:43
    Cardano 27,631% Futures Surge Sparks Speculation: Is ADA Ready to Blast Off?
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Jan 10, 2026 - 16:35
    SHIB Burns Explode Again With 38,043% Surge, What's Next for Price?
    Caroline Amosun
    News
    Jan 10, 2026 - 16:26
    Ethereum Meets AI Agents: What Is ERC-8004?
    Vladislav Sopov
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD