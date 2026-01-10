Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for January 10

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Sat, 10/01/2026 - 15:52
    Can traders expect Bitcoin (BTC) to test the $100,000 zone shortly?
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for January 10
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Sellers are seizing the initiative at the beginning of the weekend, according to CoinStats.

    Article image
    Top coins by CoinStats

    BTC/USD

    The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has increased by 0.26% over the last day.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of BTC is in the middle of the local channel between the support at $90,286 and the resistance at $90,690. As neither side is dominating, there are low chances to see sharp moves by tomorrow.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, the price of the main crypto is within the previous daily bar, which means neither bulls nor bears have seized the initiative.

    In this regard, sideways trading in the zone of $90,000-$92,000 is the more likely scenario until the end of the week.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the situation is similar. If buyers want to be back in the game, they need to restore the rate of BTC above the resistance of $94,652. If that happens, the accumulated energy might be enough for a test of the $100,000 zone.

    Bitcoin is trading at $90,503 at press time.

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction
