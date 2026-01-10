Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for January 10

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Sellers are seizing the initiative at the beginning of the weekend, according to CoinStats.

Advertisement

Top coins by CoinStats

BTC/USD

The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has increased by 0.26% over the last day.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of BTC is in the middle of the local channel between the support at $90,286 and the resistance at $90,690. As neither side is dominating, there are low chances to see sharp moves by tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, the price of the main crypto is within the previous daily bar, which means neither bulls nor bears have seized the initiative.

In this regard, sideways trading in the zone of $90,000-$92,000 is the more likely scenario until the end of the week.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the situation is similar. If buyers want to be back in the game, they need to restore the rate of BTC above the resistance of $94,652. If that happens, the accumulated energy might be enough for a test of the $100,000 zone.

Bitcoin is trading at $90,503 at press time.