Binance Issues Official Delisting Notice for These Three Popular Cryptos

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Binance has issued a delisting notice for three cryptocurrencies: FLM, KDA, PERP. The crypto exchange stated the move was based on its most recent review.

Advertisement

In a blog post, Binance revealed its decision to delist and cease trading on all spot trading pairs for Flamingo (FLM), Kadena (KDA) and Perpetual Protocol (PERP) on Nov. 12 at 3:00 a.m. (UTC).

Binance will delist FLM, KDA, PERP on 2025-11-12.



More information 👉 https://t.co/voKj5DAZrM pic.twitter.com/rbjQ9nEqEH — Binance (@binance) October 30, 2025

The spot trading pair(s) of these tokens will be removed, and all trade orders will be automatically removed after trading ceases in each respective trading pair. Binance will terminate trading bot services for these tokens on the said date.

Advertisement

Binance Spot Copy Trading will perform a delisting action on Nov. 5 at 3:00 a.m. (UTC). After this time, any outstanding assets will be force-sold at market price or moved to the spot account if the amount is unsellable.

Other dates to consider

Deposits of Flamingo (FLM), Kadena (KDA) and Perpetual Protocol (PERP) will not be credited to Binance users’ accounts after Nov. 13 at 3:00 a.m. (UTC).

Withdrawals of these tokens from Binance will not be supported after Jan. 12, 2026, at 3:00 a.m. (UTC). Delisted tokens may be converted into stablecoins on behalf of users after Jan. 13, 2026, at 3:00 a.m. (UTC).

On Nov. 4, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. (UTC), Binance Funding Rate Arbitrage Bot will close all arbitrage strategies and conduct an automatic settlement on the symbols of the aforementioned tokens.