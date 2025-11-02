AdvertisementAdvert.
    'XRP-Coded' Week Teased by Top US Exchange

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Sun, 2/11/2025 - 18:00
    Gemini has announced an "XRP-coded" week. What does it mean?
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Gemini, one of the leading US cryptocurrency exchanges, has hinted that next week will have rather notable XRP activity. 

    The prominent exchange is likely referring to the much-hyped Ripple Swell event, which will take place on Nov. 4-5 in New York. 

    The two-day event will focus on stablecoins, the tokenization of real-world assets, institutional adoption, and other hot-button issues within the crypto sector.  

    The list of notable speakers will include Adena Friedman, chief executive officer at Nasdaq, Maxwell Stein, director of global assets at BlackRock, as well as Patrick Witt, a top US government official focused on digital assets. 

    Will this roster of big-name speakers result in an XRP price spike? Unlikely. Even though Ripple Swell events used to trigger significant rallies, this has not been the case over the past several years. Traders no longer believe that the event will be able to deliver blockbuster announcements that would justify bullish bets.  

    Making amends 

    The Winklevoss twins used to be at loggerheads with the XRP community due to Gemini stubbornly refusing to list the popular altcoin for years. Tyler Winklevoss himself would take aim at "dumb" XRP trolls.  

    However, they made amends with the XRP army after Ripple emerged victorious in its closely followed legal battle with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. 

    On top of relisting XRP back in August 2023, the cryptocurrency exchange also introduced an XRP-branded card earlier this year in a collaboration with Ripple. CEO Brad Garlinghouse and CTO David Schwartz took part in promoting the 

    #Ripple News #XRP News
