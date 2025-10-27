AdvertisementAdvert.
    XRP Breaks Most Important Resistance of 2025

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Mon, 27/10/2025 - 10:53
    XRP is reclaiming one of the biggest resistances of 2025, with the possibility of a rally acceleration.
    XRP Breaks Most Important Resistance of 2025
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Momentum may finally be turning in favor of the bulls, as XRP recently achieved one of its most technically significant milestones of the year: a confirmed breakout above the 200-day exponential moving average (EMA). The rise of XRP above this long-term resistance level raises the possibility of a trend reversal, and possibly a wider rally into November, following weeks of sideways consolidation and unsuccessful recovery attempts.

    XRP above it

    After making a significant push from the $2.45 support zone, which had served as a crucial defensive line during the October correction, XRP is currently trading at about $2.61. An obvious change in market sentiment is indicated by the move above the black 200 EMA; historically, this technical crossover signals the end of midterm bearish phases and frequently precedes times of faster price growth.

    Article image
    XRP/USDT Chart by TradingView

    After a few days of consolidation, the breakout occurred just below the resistance, suggesting that buyers were progressively absorbing selling pressure. There is still a lot of opportunity for growth before the asset reaches overbought territory because the RSI is currently close to the neutral 50 zone. A prerequisite for maintaining this upward momentum is a gradual increase in market participation, which is indicated by volume patterns that are beginning to show indications of expansion.

    Why 200 EMA was important 

    The next significant targets are close to $2.77 and $3.00, the latter of which is a psychological and structural resistance level that may dictate the overall trend for the remainder of Q4, if XRP is able to maintain above $2.55-$2.60. After a protracted period of uncertainty, a successful weekly close above the 200 EMA could serve as a springboard toward these higher ranges, indicating a return of investor confidence.

    That being said, traders should anticipate a retest of lower supports around $2.40 if the breakout fails and XRP drops back below $2.55. As of right now, however, the overall situation is in favor of the bulls. XRP has successfully broken through its most significant 2025 resistance, paving the way for the subsequent leg of its eagerly anticipated recovery rally.

