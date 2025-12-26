Advertisement
    'Love This': Ethereum Billionaire Tom Lee Reacts to Fake $20,000 ETH Price Prediction

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Fri, 26/12/2025 - 16:20
    Even though the $20,000 ETH call on X turned out to be fake, Tom Lee reacted with just two words, a reminder that his Ethereum treasury holds 4,066,062 ETH and moves by about $4 billion for every $1,000 change in price.
    Cover image via commons.wikimedia.org

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Tom Lee just gave a made-up 4chan “prediction” a second life, and the internet did what it always does when a big name nods at a big number: it treated it like a price prediction.

    Lee, being a chairman of BitMine Immersion, reacted with "love this," a quote-post to an image that claimed 2026 ATH targets of $250,000 for Bitcoin, $20,000 for Ethereum and $1,500 for Solana, and framed them as “outputs” rather than opinions.

    Interestingly, the prediction quickly gained its own warning label with a community note that says the referenced forum post number is outside the board’s current range for December 2025 and that archive checks found no match, so the viral “anon” source appears invented.

    In the meantime, BitMine’s treasury currently contains $11.83 billion in crypto value with 4,066,062 ETH versus 192 BTC, a 99.86% ETH allocation by value. It is so big that every $1,000 move in ETH marks that pile-up by about $4.07 billion on paper, which explains why a moonshot headline gets a nod from Lee.

    What if?

    If ETH actually prints $20,000, BitMine’s 4,066,062 ETH would be valued at about $81.32 billion. On the same dashboard by CoinGecko, the Ethereum line is shown around $11.82 billion, so the upside from that ETH-only stack would be about +$69.5 billion on paper, before counting the separate 192 BTC position.

    The fakeness of the prediction does not stop the narrative from being tradeable. It still plants a ceiling number for people to anchor to and sells the idea that ETH is the treasury asset of this cycle, while propping up equity proxies like BMNR when crypto chatter spills over into stocks.

