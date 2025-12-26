‘Ominous Sing’: Bitcoin Suddenly Plunges Lower

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

Earlier today, the price of Bitcoin dropped to an intraday low of $86,673 after experiencing extreme volatility, according to CoinGecko data . The flagship coin is currently trading at $87,208 after paring some losses.

An ominous sign

In a recent social media post, prominent trader Josh Olszewicz has warned that Bitcoin could be on the cusp of another correction.

1W $BTC



teasing a breakdown into the Cloud, tax loss harvesting probably not helping here but either way, ominous sign



would represent a vanilla bear flag breakdown as well pic.twitter.com/nVAEbwJLMi — CarpeNoctom (@CarpeNoctom) December 26, 2025

Using the Ichimoku Cloud indicator, Olszewicz has noted that Bitcoin is currently on the verge of breaking down into the cloud on the weekly chart.

Advertisement

This essentially means that Bitcoin's uptrend is ending, and the cryptocurrency could be on the verge of dropping to the bottom of the cloud.

Another bearish factor

The trader has identified tax harvesting as yet another major bearish factor.

Tax loss harvesting is a strategy where investors sell assets that are at a loss before the end of the calendar year in order to be able to offset capital gains taxes on other profits.

Advertisement

Olszewicz expects tax-harvesting to create more artificial selling pressure in December.

A bear flag breakdown

The flagship cryptocurrency could be on the verge of a bear flag breakdown.

This pattern looks like a flag pole followed by a flag, which represents a period of slow sideways. The breakdown occurs when the price drops to the bottom of the flag.